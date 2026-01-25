LSU-Florida Women’s Basketball Start Time On Monday Moved Up To 6 P.M.

Mikaylah Williams, LSU
LSU's women's basketball game against Florida on Monday has been moved up to 6 p.m. (Photo by LSU Athletics).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU-Florida women’s basketball start time has been moved up to 6 p.m. CT Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, both schools announced Sunday afternoon.

Doors at the Maravich Center will open to the general public at 5 p.m. CT. The lower southeast and northwest Courtside Club entrances are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. CT.

The matchup between LSU (18-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) and Florida (13-8, 1-5 SEC) was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT on Monday. The contest will remain on SEC Network for fans unable to attend in person.

