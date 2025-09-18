LSU-Florida In The Rearview Plus Michael Cauble Talks Raising BK’s Ire & Koki Riley On His AP Voting

LSU pressured Florida’s DJ Lagway into 5 interceptions but the Tigers offense was mostly stonewalled by the Gators defense in a big LSU win. Matt Hayes, national college football writer for USA Today, was at Tiger Stadium and shares his insights on the game, including his thoughts on the Michael Cauble-induced Brian Kelly tirade in the postgame media conference that went viral. Cauble himself then joins Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Andre Champagne to explain his side of the debacle that ensued and the aftermath including his discussions with Kelly after the fact. Plus, Koki Riley of the TheAdvocate.com joins and explains the logic and rationale behind his voting on the AP CFB Poll Top 25 that has a lot of people wondering how he could possibly have Alabama ranked higher than Florida State following the Noles thrashing of the Tide and why he continues rank an 0-2 Notre Dame so high. All this and more on this week’s edition of Tiger Rag Radio.