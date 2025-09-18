LSU-Florida In The Rearview Plus Michael Cauble Talks Raising BK’s Ire & Koki Riley On His AP Voting

LSU pressured Florida’s DJ Lagway into 5 interceptions but the Tigers offense was mostly stonewalled by the Gators defense in a big LSU win. Matt Hayes, national college football writer for USA Today, was at Tiger Stadium and shares his insights on the game, including his thoughts on the Michael Cauble-induced Brian Kelly tirade in the postgame media conference that went viral. Cauble himself then joins Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Andre Champagne to explain his side of the debacle that ensued and the aftermath including his discussions with Kelly after the fact. Plus, Koki Riley of the TheAdvocate.com joins and explains the logic and rationale behind his voting on the AP CFB Poll Top 25 that has a lot of people wondering how he could possibly have Alabama ranked higher than Florida State following the Noles thrashing of the Tide and why he continues rank an 0-2 Notre Dame so high. All this and more on this week’s edition of Tiger Rag Radio.
Related Articles
After Jayden Daniels went No. 2 overall, LSU now has nine quarterbacks drafted since 2000
Quarterbacks dominated the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with six different passers being taken in the top 12 picks. It was the most quarterbacks taken in the first round since the 1983 draft. […]
Joey Burrow’s Night at the Improv locks up SEC title, CFP spot and Heisman Trophy
ATLANTA – Joey Burrow had the time of his life Saturday. Joey is the 10-year old that lives deep inside LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Joe tries his best to execute the plays that are called […]
Game on at Arkansas? Coach O and the Tigers don’t know yet
The itinerary for LSU’s football team Friday includes a meeting with players at 10 a.m., later boarding busses to Baton Rouge’s airport with an anticipated arrival in Fayetteville, Ark. between 4:30-5 p.m. The team has […]
Be the first to comment