LSU Flies Into SEC Opener At Texas A&M On A Roll At 12-1 With Quad 1 Win Already Pocketed

The LSU men’s basketball team stands at No. 35 in the critical NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings and at 12-1 going into the opening of Southeastern Conference play at Texas A&M (10-3, 67 NET) on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPNU).

The Tigers ended the 2024-25 season well below that in a 14-18 season overall, 3-15 in the SEC, and spent most of the season in the 50s and 60s of the NET or worse. LSU did enter SEC play last season at 11-2 on the season with a 52 NET, but promptly got off to an 0-3 start that was soon followed by a 1-10 mark.

LSU is clearly better this season, and the SEC is not quite the monster it was last season. The Tigers’ only loss so far was by 82-58 on Dec. 7 at Texas Tech, which is 10-3 with a No. 20 NET now.

LSU followed that with an 89-77 win on Dec. 13 in New Orleans over SMU, which is 11-2 with a No. 28 NET now. So, the Tigers are an impressive 1-1 in Quad 1 opportunities. LSU had just one Quad 1 win all of last season at Oklahoma.

“We’ve got a lot of getting better to do,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “But all in all, I’m pleased with where we’re at entering league play.”

The Aggies and first-year coach Bucky McMillan, meanwhile, are 0-1 in Quad 1 chances as they lost to SMU, 93-80, in overtime on Dec. 7. McMillan replaced Buzz Williams, who left A&M for the Maryland job. McMillan previously coached at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama, where former LSU Final Four coach John Brady coached before coming to the Tigers.

LSU has a much more balanced offense now with a legitimate inside-outside game so far. The Tigers are 25th in the nation in scoring with 89 points a game and 28th in scoring margin at 18. There was virtually no inside presence last season after 6-foot-10 forward Jalen Reed was lost for the season with a knee injury. He is out for this season as well with an Achilles injury, but the Tigers are still strong there. And was not starting.

Mike Nwoko, a 6-10 junior transfer center, is averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds, while 6-9 senior transfer Marquel Sutton is scoring 14.2 a game with 9.6 rebounds and can score from the outside.

Transfer 6-7 senior forward Pablo Tamba is averaging 8.0 rebounds while scoring 6.8 points a game.

And junior transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. has been spectacular as the quarterback of the offense with 7.0 assists for No. 1 in the SEC and No. 9 nationally while also leading the team in scoring with 16.2 points a game. Senior transfer guard Max Mackinnon is a three-point ace, hitting 29 of 66 on the season for 43 percent.

Texas A&M is No. 4 in the nation in scoring with 96.2 points a game, and LSU is 123rd in defense with 71 points allowed a game.

“It’ll be more difficult certainly in the SEC, but we’re excited about that,” McMahon said. “If you’re a competitor, what else can you ask for for the next 10 weeks? Love to be going in 13-0, but we’re 12-1. I want our guys to build on the momentum that they’ve created.”