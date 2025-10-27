LSU Fires Brian Kelly! Replaced By Frank Wilson As Interim Coach, $52 Million Buyout Being “Negotiated”

That was quick.

Less than 24 hours after LSU football coach Brian Kelly suffered his lowest moment in four seasons as the Tigers’ coach in a 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium, he was fired Sunday night.

And contrary to some national reports, Kelly is not negotiating his $52.3 million buyout with LSU, according to a highly connected LSU source. That’s 52,380,000, to be exact.

“Brian Kelly accepted his fate, but he is insisting on his full buyout,” the source told Tiger Rag Sunday night.

Kelly’s contract clearly states he is entitled to a buyout of $52.3 million if fired without cause in 2025. That buyout will easily be the largest ever to be paid to a coach in LSU history.

The word early Sunday was that Kelly, who turned 64 on Saturday, would fire embattled offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and perhaps make other moves, and he would survive for the rest of the season and perhaps make it to next season. According to multiple reports, though, a meeting between Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward grew angry on both sides.

Should Scott Woodward really be allowed to hire LSU’s next football coach, considering his track record in that sport? Column:https://t.co/cSU7rTItlS — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 18, 2025

Woodward hired Kelly away from Notre Dame after the 2021 season for $100 million over 10 years. Kelly made it through three seasons and eight games at 34-14 overall and 19-10 in the Southeastern Conference with one West title in his first season in 2022 and no appearances in the College Football Playoff.

When he was Texas A&M’s athletic director, Woodward hired Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State for $75 million over 10 years before the 2018 season. Woodward became LSU’s athletic director in 2019. Fisher was fired late in the 2023 season and remains out of coaching, but he is still being paid his $75 million buyout.

LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson has been promoted to interim coach LSU photo

Associate head coach Frank Wilson will replace Kelly on an interim basis. Wilson has had that title and running backs coach since 2022. He was LSU’s running backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 2010-15 previously before becoming head coach at Texas-San Antonio (2016-19) and McNeese State (2020-21).

A players’ meeting was called for 8 p.m. Sunday.

LSU (5-3, 2-3 SEC) is open this week before playing at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 4-0 SEC) on Nov. 8.