LSU finishes 2023-24 at No. 13 in Directors’ Cup standings

June 26, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services LSU athletics, More Sports 0

A national championship in gymnastics along with top-five finishes in beach volleyball, women’s basketball, and women’s golf helped LSU to a No. 13 final ranking in the 2023-24 Directors’ Cup.

The Directors’ Cup gauges the overall success of institution’s athletic programs by awarding points for each team based on its finish in NCAA Championships. A maximum of 19 sports are counted, four of which must be men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and baseball.

LSU scored points in 18 sports, one shy of the maximum used to tabulate the final standings. LSU’s gymnastics team – winners of its first national title in school history – led the scoring for the Tigers by collecting 100 points for its championship.

The gymnastics title marked the 52nd national championship in LSU history. LSU’s 52 national championships rank second among all current SEC schools.

Beach Volleyball earned 83 points for reaching the national semifinals, while women’s basketball added 73 points and women’s golf 72.75 for fifth place finishes.

LSU’s women’s track and field team scored a combined 147 points for placing sixth at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships. LSU’s softball team scored 64 points for reaching the NCAA Super Regionals, while the Tiger football team added 64.5 points for ranking No. 12 in the final polls.

Nineteen of LSU’s 21 sports advanced to postseason competition in 2023-24. 

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with seven schools ranked in the Top 25 – Tennessee at No. 3, Florida No. 4, Texas A&M No. 6, Alabama No. 9, LSU No. 13, Georgia No. 16, and Arkansas No. 18.

Texas, who becomes a member of the SEC on July 1, won the overall title, followed by Stanford at No. 2.

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

LSU’s 2023-24 Directors’ Cup Points and NCAA Finish

Sport                                                     Points                                    NCAA Finish

Gymnastics                                         100                                         National Champion

Beach Volleyball                                83                                           No. 3

Women’s Basketball                        73                                           No. 5

Women’s Outdoor Track/Field   73.5                                        No. 6

Women’s Indoor Track/Field      73.5                                        No. 6

Women’s Golf                                    72.75                                      No. 5

Football                                                64.5                                        No. 12

Softball                                                 64                                           No. 9

Men’s Outdoor Track/Field         57.75                                      No. 16

Men’s Golf                                           56                                           No. 18

Women’s Swim/Diving                 53                                           No. 21

Baseball                                                50                                           No. 17

Women’s Tennis                               50                                           No. 17

Men’s Swim/Diving                        49.5                                        No. 24

Women’s Cross Country                28                                           No. 32

Women’s Soccer                                25                                           No. 33

Men’s Tennis                                      25                                           No. 33 

Men’s Indoor Track/Field             18.5                                        No. 53

LSU’s History In the Directors’ Cup

Year                       Rank                      Total Points

1993-94                 No. 36                   213.5

1994-95                 No. 19                   271.5

1995-96                 No. 16                   302.5

1996-97                 No. 10                   374.5

1997-98                 No. 10                   440.0

1998-99                 No. 16                   390.0

1999-00                 No. 10                   764.0

2000-01                 No. 22                   653.5

2001-02                 No. 10                   842.5

2002-03                 No. 23                   597.25

2003-04                 No. 11                   867.75

2004-05                 No. 23                   571.25

2005-06                 No. 20                   675.125

2006-07                 No. 17                   888.0

2007-08                 No. 8                     1,085.0

2008-09                 No. 9                     1,029.0

2009-10                 No. 19                   824.0

2010-11                 No. 19                   831.5

2011-12                 No. 13                   967.75

2012-13                 No. 19                   847.0

2013-14                 No. 22                   833.75

2014-15                 No. 15                   930.25

2015-16                 No. 19                   883.5

2016-17                 No. 18                   862.5

2017-18                 No. 27                   749.25

2018-19                 No. 11                   986.83

2019-20                 No Standings – Covid

2020-21                 No. 15                   895.00

2021-22                 No. 16                   883.75

2022-23                 No. 9                     1062.25

2023-24                 No. 13                   998.50

author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


93 − = eighty six