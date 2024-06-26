LSU finishes 2023-24 at No. 13 in Directors’ Cup standings

A national championship in gymnastics along with top-five finishes in beach volleyball, women’s basketball, and women’s golf helped LSU to a No. 13 final ranking in the 2023-24 Directors’ Cup.

The Directors’ Cup gauges the overall success of institution’s athletic programs by awarding points for each team based on its finish in NCAA Championships. A maximum of 19 sports are counted, four of which must be men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and baseball.

LSU scored points in 18 sports, one shy of the maximum used to tabulate the final standings. LSU’s gymnastics team – winners of its first national title in school history – led the scoring for the Tigers by collecting 100 points for its championship.

The gymnastics title marked the 52nd national championship in LSU history. LSU’s 52 national championships rank second among all current SEC schools.

Beach Volleyball earned 83 points for reaching the national semifinals, while women’s basketball added 73 points and women’s golf 72.75 for fifth place finishes.

LSU’s women’s track and field team scored a combined 147 points for placing sixth at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships. LSU’s softball team scored 64 points for reaching the NCAA Super Regionals, while the Tiger football team added 64.5 points for ranking No. 12 in the final polls.

Nineteen of LSU’s 21 sports advanced to postseason competition in 2023-24.

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with seven schools ranked in the Top 25 – Tennessee at No. 3, Florida No. 4, Texas A&M No. 6, Alabama No. 9, LSU No. 13, Georgia No. 16, and Arkansas No. 18.

Texas, who becomes a member of the SEC on July 1, won the overall title, followed by Stanford at No. 2.

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

LSU’s 2023-24 Directors’ Cup Points and NCAA Finish

Sport Points NCAA Finish

Gymnastics 100 National Champion

Beach Volleyball 83 No. 3

Women’s Basketball 73 No. 5

Women’s Outdoor Track/Field 73.5 No. 6

Women’s Indoor Track/Field 73.5 No. 6

Women’s Golf 72.75 No. 5

Football 64.5 No. 12

Softball 64 No. 9

Men’s Outdoor Track/Field 57.75 No. 16

Men’s Golf 56 No. 18

Women’s Swim/Diving 53 No. 21

Baseball 50 No. 17

Women’s Tennis 50 No. 17

Men’s Swim/Diving 49.5 No. 24

Women’s Cross Country 28 No. 32

Women’s Soccer 25 No. 33

Men’s Tennis 25 No. 33

Men’s Indoor Track/Field 18.5 No. 53

LSU’s History In the Directors’ Cup

Year Rank Total Points

1993-94 No. 36 213.5

1994-95 No. 19 271.5

1995-96 No. 16 302.5

1996-97 No. 10 374.5

1997-98 No. 10 440.0

1998-99 No. 16 390.0

1999-00 No. 10 764.0

2000-01 No. 22 653.5

2001-02 No. 10 842.5

2002-03 No. 23 597.25

2003-04 No. 11 867.75

2004-05 No. 23 571.25

2005-06 No. 20 675.125

2006-07 No. 17 888.0

2007-08 No. 8 1,085.0

2008-09 No. 9 1,029.0

2009-10 No. 19 824.0

2010-11 No. 19 831.5

2011-12 No. 13 967.75

2012-13 No. 19 847.0

2013-14 No. 22 833.75

2014-15 No. 15 930.25

2015-16 No. 19 883.5

2016-17 No. 18 862.5

2017-18 No. 27 749.25

2018-19 No. 11 986.83

2019-20 No Standings – Covid

2020-21 No. 15 895.00

2021-22 No. 16 883.75

2022-23 No. 9 1062.25

2023-24 No. 13 998.50