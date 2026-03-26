LSU Finishes 10th In 200-Medley Relay On First Day Of NCAA Championships

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU men’s 200-medley relay squad earned All-American honors on the first day of the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships inside the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The relay group of Stepan Goncharov, Volodymyr Lisovets, Caleb Ellis, and Jere Hribar posted a time of 1:22.06 to finish 10th in the event. The squad earned Honorable Mention All-American status for their performance. The event was also the NCAA Championships debut for Lisovets and Ellis.

Top 🔟 Tigers pic.twitter.com/Hv0rpsWxuC — LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) March 25, 2026

Jacob Pishko made his NCAA Championships debut in the morning session of the mile, where the senior placed 21st with a time of 14:55.04. Nikola Simic followed, finishing in 24th with a time of 15:01.22. The mile was both Tigers’ only event for the week.

The LSU men sit in 15th place with 14 points heading into the second day of competition.

The Thursday session will feature prelims at 9 a.m. CT for the 100-fly, 400-IM, 200-free, 100-breast, 200-free relay, and 1m diving. The finals session for these events will begin at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers will have competitors in each of these events except for the 100-fly and 400-IM.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and live coverage of the meet will be on ESPN+.