LSU Finds Defensive Line Coach Close To Home – Former Star DT Kyle Williams Of Ruston

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU defensive tackle Kyle Williams is coming home.

Williams, a first team All-American in 2005 and member of the 2003 national champions with the Tigers, will be LSU’s next defensive line coach, according to multiple reports. Williams, 41, interviewed on Wednesday after LSU coach Brian Kelly moved from two previous candidates.

Considered a dark horse candidate as recently as a week ago for obvious reasons, Williams will be in his first college coaching job. His only coaching experience was as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater Ruston High from 2020 through 2024 after playing for the Buffalo Bills from 2006 through 2018. He left Ruston last January to pursue other opportunities.

LSU coach Brian Kelly had targeted Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, who turned the job down according to some reports. But sources told Tiger Rag that LSU and Chatman could not come to an agreement. Kelly also targeted Missouri defensive line coach Al Davis, who worked at Missouri with current LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples in the 2022 and ’23 season before Blake and Peoples came to LSU before the 2024 season.

LSU DEFENSIVE LINE COACHING SEARCH

But LSU moved back to Williams.

“I know he’s special,” former LSU defensive line coach Pete Jenkins told Tiger Rag on Thursday.

Jenkins recruited Williams to LSU for the 2002 signing class of then-head coach Nick Saban. Jenkins coached the D-Line under Saban in 2000 and ’01 before retiring ahead of the 2002 season.

“Tough as nails,” Jenkins said. “Great pro with Buffalo. I begged for the Eagles to get him. Great person.”

Jenkins was the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach from 2007-09.

Williams played for Saban from 2002-04 and for coach Les Miles in the 2005 season. He was a fifth round pick by Buffalo in 2006 and became a six-time Pro Bowl selection between 2010-18.