LSU Finally Ends One Of Its Worst Regular Seasons Ever With Loss To Florida And Another Sweep

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It’s over.

At last.

The LSU baseball team’s worst regular season since 1978 mercifully ended on Saturday afternoon with the No. 19 Gators beating the Tigers again, 15-11, to sweep the three-game series at Alex Box Stadium. Florida won 11-8 on Thursday and by 11-1 via the 10-run, mercy rule after seven innings on Friday.

LSU (29-27, 9-21 Southeastern Conference) set the school record for SEC losses in a season with its 19th on Thursday. The 1978 Tigers finished 12-34 overall for the worst winning percentage in school history at .282 and were 6-18 in the SEC. LSU ended the regular season on the wrong end of five three-game sweeps in six weeks.

The Tigers next play on Tuesday in a scheduled 8 p.m. game at the single-elimination SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, as the 14th seed against No. 11 seed Oklahoma (32-20, 14-16 SEC) in the fourth game of the day. It is likely to start closer to 9 p.m.

“I hate talking in these terms.”

-Jay Johnson.https://t.co/RKKLWfVXet — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 16, 2026

LSU found itself down 9-4 in the top of the eighth inning, but came back. LSU put up four runs in the bottom of the inning to get within 9-8 as Steven Milam and Cade Arrambide each hit RBI singles before Mason Braun drove in two with a single.

But alas, the Gators (37-18, 18-12 SEC) put up another cushion in the top of the ninth by taking a 15-8 lead with six runs – one on a wild pitch by reliever Deven Sheerin along with a two-run home run by Hayden Yost off Sheerin and a three-run double by Caden McDonald off Dax Dathe.

LSU mounted one last rally in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run home run by Milam for the 15-11 final.

In each inning that LSU scored before the ninth, Florida answered in its next at-bat with runs – in the fourth with one, in the sixth with two and in the ninth with six.

Arrambide hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to get the Tigers within 4-3. Then Braun doubled and scored on a Seth Dardar RBI single to tie it 4-4.

LSU senior starter Zac Cowan started, but was not effective as he allowed four earned runs on seven hits in only three innings. He struck out four and waled zero with a wild pitch. Reliever Grant Fontenot (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in two and a third innings after Cowan.

Florida starter Russell Sandefer (4-1) got the win as he gave up three earned runs on six hits in four and a third innings with four strikeouts and two walks.