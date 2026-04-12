LSU Fights Back Again From 7-0 Deficit, But Loses At Ole Miss, 8-7, And Is Swept, 3-0

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s rally caps are getting worn out.

The No. 24 Tigers came back from a 7-0 deficit for the second time in two weeks on Sunday, but this time they didn’t quite have enough and lost 8-7 at No. 25 Ole Miss and were swept in the series three games to none.

LSU (22-15, 6-9 Southeastern Conference) was swept in Oxford, Mississippi, for the first time since 2010. Ole Miss also swept the Tigers at LSU in coach Jay Johnson’s first season in 2022. The Rebels improved to 26-11 and 8-7 in the SEC. LSU was swept for the first time since April 11-13 of last year at Auburn.

The Tigers came back from a 7-0 deficit after two and a half innings against Kentucky on March 29 in Baton Rouge to win 17-10. LSU also came back from a 5-0 deficit last Sunday at Tennessee after three innings and won 16-6 in 12 innings.

But this time, LSU waited until the seventh inning to rally, and it was not enough and too late. Ole Miss led 7-0 after six innings with Rebels’ starter Taylor Rabe bringing a no-hitter into the seventh. The Tigers then came through with seven runs on eight hits to tie the game 7-7.

Derek Curiel led off with a home run to right field, and Cade Arrambide hit one to left field, chasing Rabe. Then Jake Brown followed with a home run off reliever Wil Libbert to right field to cut the Rebels’ lead to 7-3. It marked the second time in eight days that LSU had three consecutive homers in a game.

Omar Serna and Steven Milam kept the rally going with back-to-back singles. Then after two outs, Brayden Simpson drove in both with a two-run single that got the Tigers within 7-5. Eddie Yamin IV greeted reliever Hudson Calhoun with a single, bringing up Curiel for the second time in the inning. Curiel hit an RBI single, and LSU was down by just 7-6 as Yamin moved to third. Calhoun followed with a wild pitch, scoring Yamin and tying the game, 7-7.

Ole Miss took the lead right back in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Brayden Randle off reliever Marcos Paz, who took the loss to fall to 0-2 with one inning of work.

LSU starter Grant Fontenot didn’t get out of the first inning, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk as the Rebels led 2-0 after one inning and 3-0 after two.

Reliever Gavin Guidry got shelled over three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, including three home runs in the fourth, with a wild pitch and a hit batsman as Ole Miss went up 7-0 in the fourth.

LSU next plays Tuesday at home against Northwestern State (23-13, 14-7 Southland Conference) at 6 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers host No. 19 Texas A&M (27-7, 9-5 SEC) next weekend. The Aggies took the first two games of their series against No. 2 Texas on Friday and Saturday.