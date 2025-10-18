LSU Fans Speak! Brian Kelly Leaving More “Receipts” Than He’s Keeping

October 18, 2025
Brian Kelly, LSU against Vanderbilt
LSU football coach Brian Kelly is once again in serious danger of not making the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in his four seasons at LSU. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

After losing four games in 2024, LSU football coach Brian Kelly made a bold statement after defeating Oklahoma, 37-17, in the regular season finale.

“We’re taking receipts, and we’ll see you at the national championship,” Kelly said.

Seven games in and No. 10 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) is right back to where it was a year ago – with its backs against the wall having to win out for a chance to make the College Football Playoff – after losing at No. 17 Vanderbilt, 31-24, on Saturday.

Since LSU’s first loss of the season, the Tigers’ fan base has been waiting for the right moment to pounce on multiple coaches. After the 24-19 loss at Ole Miss, there was rumbling. But not like this. LSU fans and former players are now all over Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. And it’s not like defensive coordinator Blake Baker had much of a game either.

After the Tigers’ first loss to Vanderbilt since 1990, fans are voicing their opinions.

Saturday’s loss resulted from the inability to play four quarters of complementary football, a frequent happening this season. LSU’s offense was unable to score when it absolutely needed to, while the defense was unable to get stops for most of the game.

One of the most frustrating sequences for the Tigers came in the fourth quarter when they had to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown. After a Caden Durham 51-yard rush to the Vanderbilt 2-yard line, Kelly called a questionable timeout before the Tigers would get stuffed at the goal line and a Donovan Green false start vacated a Zavion Thomas touchdown.

Not only are the fans frustrated with the disappointing loss, but former players, who once competed for national championships, are baffled.

And the proverbial petition by fans has predictably started to fire Kelly.

The bad news for the fans in favor of doing so? Kelly’s buy-out remains sky high.

The rest of this season could be critical to Kelly’s future at LSU, particularly with three games remaining against ranked teams – No. 4 Texas A&M Saturday night, at No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 8 and at No. 14 Oklahoma on Nov. 29.

