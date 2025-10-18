LSU Fans Speak! Brian Kelly Leaving More “Receipts” Than He’s Keeping

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

After losing four games in 2024, LSU football coach Brian Kelly made a bold statement after defeating Oklahoma, 37-17, in the regular season finale.

“We’re taking receipts, and we’ll see you at the national championship,” Kelly said.

LSU coach Brian Kelly goes all Deion! “We’re taking receipts, and we’ll see you at the national championship.” … after beating Oklahoma, which finished 6-6. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 1, 2024

Seven games in and No. 10 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) is right back to where it was a year ago – with its backs against the wall having to win out for a chance to make the College Football Playoff – after losing at No. 17 Vanderbilt, 31-24, on Saturday.

Since LSU’s first loss of the season, the Tigers’ fan base has been waiting for the right moment to pounce on multiple coaches. After the 24-19 loss at Ole Miss, there was rumbling. But not like this. LSU fans and former players are now all over Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. And it’s not like defensive coordinator Blake Baker had much of a game either.

Should Scott Woodward really be allowed to hire LSU’s next football coach, considering his track record in that sport? Column:https://t.co/cSU7rTItlS — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 18, 2025

After the Tigers’ first loss to Vanderbilt since 1990, fans are voicing their opinions.

LSU is a C+ team and program right now. We will continue to be that as long as we continue down this road — Van “Not Going Anywhere” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) October 18, 2025

Saturday’s loss resulted from the inability to play four quarters of complementary football, a frequent happening this season. LSU’s offense was unable to score when it absolutely needed to, while the defense was unable to get stops for most of the game.

Eureka! LSU’s injury-riddled D makes its 2nd stop of the game here in 4th Quarter. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 18, 2025

One of the most frustrating sequences for the Tigers came in the fourth quarter when they had to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown. After a Caden Durham 51-yard rush to the Vanderbilt 2-yard line, Kelly called a questionable timeout before the Tigers would get stuffed at the goal line and a Donovan Green false start vacated a Zavion Thomas touchdown.

inexcusable LSU had to use a timeout there, immediately after the first and goal play Nuss is signaling to the sidleline to hurry up and not only did LSU not have a follow up play ready, but they take forever to decide to change personnel and force themselves to waste a TO — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) October 18, 2025

Not only are the fans frustrated with the disappointing loss, but former players, who once competed for national championships, are baffled.

I have never seen a softer culture at LSU than what we are witnessing right now



Everyone is overpaid, and underperforming, satisfied to go home to their bank accounts



There's no toughness to this team and no toughness to this program



LSU has forgotten the face of its Father — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) October 18, 2025

Joe Sloan is NOT good at his job. I’ve seen enough — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 18, 2025

You know what pisses me off the most about the Vanderbilt loss? The fans didn’t even storm the field. That told me they expected to win. That should tell you everything you need to know what people think about LSU. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) October 18, 2025

And the proverbial petition by fans has predictably started to fire Kelly.

https://t.co/4Qq5MpaSMC

Got the petition to do exactly that — Dethblade4 (@dethblade4) October 18, 2025

The bad news for the fans in favor of doing so? Kelly’s buy-out remains sky high.

Brian Kelly's buyout is $53,293,333 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 18, 2025

The rest of this season could be critical to Kelly’s future at LSU, particularly with three games remaining against ranked teams – No. 4 Texas A&M Saturday night, at No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 8 and at No. 14 Oklahoma on Nov. 29.