LSU Falls To SMU, 74-64, After Leading At Half

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU led at the half, lost the lead, battled to stay in it, but in the end fell to a taller, more physical SMU, 74-64, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

SMU (9-1) outrebounded LSU, 41-31, behind 6-foot-7 forward Matt Cross, who had 16 with 16 points. Samet Yigitoglu, the Mustangs’ 7-foot-2 center, added 12 points and four rebounds.

SMU PROVIDES SEC-TYPE TEST

The Tigers (8-2) led 33-27 at the half as forward Corey Chest had seven rebounds and point guard Jordan Sears had 12 points. But SMU, which is in its first year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, outscored the Tigers 8-2 to open the second half to tie it at 35. And the Mustangs kept riding and soon built a 49-39 lead at the 12:17 mark on a dunk by guard BJ Edwards, who finished with 12.

SMU led by as many as 51-39 moments later, but the Tigers stopped what was a 24-6 run and made a game of it. LSU climbed back and got to within 68-64 with 1:05 left on a free throw by Daimion Collins, but could get no closer.

Sears led LSU with 21 points. Guard Dji Bailey added 13. Guard Cam Carter had an off shooting night, going 3 of 11 from the field and finishing with 11 points and six assists. Chest finished with 11 rebounds and six points. Collins scored nine points with five rebounds.

The Tigers got just four points from their bench with Robert Miller III and Vyctorius Miller each only scoring two.

LSU next plays on Tuesday night against Stetson (8 p.m., SEC Network).