LSU Falls To No. 7 Oklahoma, 4-2, To Even The Series At 1-1

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s lack of offensive punch returned Friday night, and the Tigers spoiled a strong pitching output by losing, 4-2, to No. 7 Oklahoma in front of 12,803 at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (16-8, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) managed seven hits, but they left six runners on, including the bases loaded in the seventh.

“We couldn’t quite get that big hit to open it up,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “You win those moments, you win close games. Hey man, that’s part of it.”

LSU starter Cooper Moore (3-3) allowed two runs on four hits in four innings for the loss. He left the game after the fourth after experiencing tightness in his triceps – muscles in the upper arm, Johnson said. Johnson did not immediately know the extent of the injury.

LSU relievers Cooper Williams, Mavrick Rizy, Grant Fontenot and Santiago Garcia kept LSU in the game by allowing just two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

Oklahoma improved to 18-5 and 3-2 in the SEC. LSU won the opener, 7-1, on Thursday night.

LSU drew within 3-2 in the sixth inning when Jake Brown walked to lead off and reached second on a wild pitch. After Oklahoma starter LJ Mercurius struck out Derek Curiel, lefty reliever Jason Bodin replaced him, but allowed an RBI single to left to freshman Omar Serna Jr., and Brown scored.

Oklahoma took a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth off LSU reliever Santiago Garcia, who allowed a one-out double to Kyle Branch and a two-out RBI single to Trey Gambill. Mercurius (5-1) picked up the win, holding LSU to to the two runs on four hits in five and a third innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, the Tigers had a golden chance to take the lead with a two-our rally. After reliever Jason Bodin struck out Zach Yorke and pinch-hitter Set Dardar, Chris Stanfield singled, reached second and third on a balk and wild pitch by Bodin. Then Bodin hit Steven Milam to put runners on the corners. Kadyn Leon relieved, only to walk Jake Brown and load the bases. On a full count to Curiel, Leon got out of it when Curiel flew out to left field.

“If it’s a walk there, tie game,” Johnson said. “If it’s a base hit, we take the lead with six outs to go. Hey, man, that’s part of it. It’s part of the game.”

The Tigers got the leadoff hitter on in the eighth when Serna walked, but John Pearson grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. And Cade Arrambide struck out.

Dardar singled after one out in the ninth, but Stanfield grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

LSU took a 1-0 lead off Mercurius in the second inning on a home run to left field by Pearson – his third of the year.

Moore retired the side in order in the first two innings with three strikeouts before giving up a run on two hits in the third. Nolan Stevens doubled to lead off and reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Branch. Jason Walk then singled to left to tie it 1-1.

The Sooners went up 2-1 in the fourth when Jaxon Willits and Deiten Chance singled to lead off the inning, putting runners on the corners off Moore, whose wild pitch scored WIllits.

Oklahoma went up 3-1 in the fifth after Williams replaced the ailing Moore and immediately walked Branch, who reached second on Walk’s ground out. Then Gambill singled in Branch for a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers and Sooners conclude the series at 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+. Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt (3-1, 3.12 ERA) will start for the Tigers against freshman left-hander Cord Rager (2-1, 4.71 ERA). Schmidt left his previous start at Vanderbilt Sunday after four innings due to back tightness, but he has been fine all week, coach Jay Johnson said.

Schmidt allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts at Vanderbilt.