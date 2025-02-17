LSU Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, LSU dropped to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll after falling in a tight contest Sunday at Texas.
The Tigers will be home on Thursday to host Georgia. LSU will play Sunday at No. 14 Kentucky and then next Thursday against Alabama, No. 18 in this week’s poll. LSU’s final game of the regular season will be Sunday, March 2 against Ole Miss who is receiving votes this week.
AP Poll – February 17, 2025
1. Notre Dame
2. Texas
3. UCLA
4. USC
5. UConn
6. South Carolina
7. LSU
8. Ohio State
9. North Carolina
10. TCU
11. Duke
12. Kansas State
13. North Carolina State
14. Kentucky
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. West Virginia
18. Alabama
19. Baylor
20. Georgia Tech
21. Maryland
22. Michigan State
23. Creighton
24. Oklahoma State
25. Illinois
