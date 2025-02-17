LSU Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, LSU dropped to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll after falling in a tight contest Sunday at Texas.

The Tigers will be home on Thursday to host Georgia. LSU will play Sunday at No. 14 Kentucky and then next Thursday against Alabama, No. 18 in this week’s poll. LSU’s final game of the regular season will be Sunday, March 2 against Ole Miss who is receiving votes this week.

AP Poll – February 17, 2025

1. Notre Dame

2. Texas

3. UCLA

4. USC

5. UConn

6. South Carolina

7. LSU

8. Ohio State

9. North Carolina

10. TCU

11. Duke

12. Kansas State

13. North Carolina State

14. Kentucky

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. West Virginia

18. Alabama

19. Baylor

20. Georgia Tech

21. Maryland

22. Michigan State

23. Creighton

24. Oklahoma State

25. Illinois