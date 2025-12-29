LSU Faces Last Pre-SEC Test Against Southern Mississippi

The LSU men’s basketball team will enter Southeastern Conference play with a glimmering 12-1 record, if it can get by Southern Mississippi on Monday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

A victory over the Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) will mean the Tigers will become the eighth LSU team since the 1999-2000 season to go into SEC play with only one loss or less. LSU last did that in the 2022-23 season at 11-1 in coach Matt McMahon’s first season.

LSU will open SEC play on Saturday at Texas A&M (9-3) at 3 p.m. on ESPNU before its league home opener on Tuesday, Jan. 6, against South Carolina (8-4) at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

McMahon will be looking for much better defense from his team than in its last game – a 104-90 win over Prairie View last Sunday night when the Tigers trailed 56-51 at the half. Prairie View hit 10 of 13 shots from three-point range in that first half before settling down to make just two of seven in the second half.

“Obviously, I want us to be a whole lot better defensively,” McMahon said. “It’s our job to make the opponent miss. As for our team, I’m proud of the response there in the second half. We were down by 10 with 17 minutes to go, and over the next 14 minutes, we outscored them by 24. If you look at their shooting numbers in the first half, just insanity.”

LSU won the game at the free throw line as it set a school record for free throws made at 43 out of 49.

USM goes into the LSU game having played two SEC teams close this season, losing 83-79 in overtime at South Carolina on Nov. 9 and falling 71-67 to Ole Miss in Biloxi on Dec. 13.