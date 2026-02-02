LSU Extends Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson Through 2029

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU soccer head coach Sian Hudson has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season with the Tigers, rewarding her leadership after a record-setting 2025 campaign that was highlighted by the program’s first ever NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance.

“I am so thankful to Verge and our administration for continuing to support my vision for the LSU soccer program. Their commitment allows my incredible staff and me to build on the success we’ve achieved for another four years,” Hudson said. “I truly believe our historic 2025 season laid the foundation for us to move the program to the highest echelon of the college game.”

Hudson’s extension reflects the sustained success of LSU soccer under her leadership — including the program’s fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and historic postseason achievements in 2025. The Tigers posted a 15-5-4 overall record, tying the program mark for most victories in a single season and became the first LSU team ever to reach the third round of the NCAA Tournament in their Sweet Sixteen matchup versus No. 8 Vanderbilt on November 24.

“This extension is a reflection of the extraordinary strides Coach Hudson and her staff have made in building a culture of excellence, resilience and sustained success here at LSU,” said Athletic Director Verge Ausberry. “The 2025 season raised the bar for LSU Soccer, and we are excited to see Coach Hudson continue to lead this program toward even greater accomplishments.”

LSU’s national success last season was driven by a dynamic offensive group that produced 52 goals on the season, ranking the Tigers among the top 10 scoring teams in the country. The Tigers’ high-powered offense featured multiple double-digit goal scorers — including junior forward Ava Galligan, senior Ida Hermannsdóttir and standout freshman Sariyah Bailey — a feat not seen at LSU since 2009.

In her sixth season at the helm, the Tigers returned to the national rankings for the first time in four seasons and rode an unbeaten streak of 13 matches — the longest in program history — further showcasing its growth under Hudson.

LSU Soccer re-appeared as one of the top-25 teams in the country on November 4th following their first-round SEC Tournament win over Auburn. The Tigers earned a spot in not one but two national polls, being placed at No. 23 by Top Drawer Soccer and No. 25 by United Soccer Coaches. The two national rankings marked LSU’s first appearance in the Top Drawer Soccer poll since 2018 and its first United Soccer Coaches top 25 ranking since 2021.

LSU entered the NCAA postseason a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, matching the highest seeding for the program since 2009. The program’s 2025 postseason berth marked their 11th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers also enjoyed the opportunity to host first-round NCAA Tournament action in Baton Rouge, welcoming Houston Christian to LSU Soccer Stadium on November 14 before advancing with a 4-1 victory in the first round — only the second time in program history the Tigers reached the second round under Hudson’s leadership.

The squad’s postseason berth came on the heels of a historic SEC Tournament run, during which LSU advanced to the championship match for the first time since 2018 — the third SEC final in school history — highlighted by wins over Auburn (3-2), No. 14 Tennessee (2-0) and Mississippi State (3-1) before a hard-fought draw and penalty shootout with Vanderbilt.

The 2025 season was proof that Hudson, now entering her seventh season guiding the Tigers, has established LSU as a consistent national contender. The Tigers NCAA Tournament bid last season was the fifth straight postseason appearance for LSU Soccer — the longest streak by any head coach in program history — and solidifies the Tigers’ place on the national stage.

“I am also incredibly thankful to all the players I have had the chance to coach during my time here at LSU. Each of them have played a special role in helping elevate our program on both the regional and national levels,” added Hudson. “I can’t wait to see the impact that our Sweet 16 run will have on current and future recruiting classes. We are excited for what this 2026 team has in store for Tiger fans!”



Since arriving in Baton Rouge, Hudson has elevated LSU to a nationally relevant program while fostering a culture that emphasizes player development, competitive excellence and academic success. Throughout her six seasons thus far, Hudson has coached 14 All-SEC selections, one All-American, three All-Region selections, 14 All-Louisiana members, seven Academic All-District members while over 10 of her players have gone on to play professionally.

The Tigers now look forward to building on the momentum of 2025 as they pursue further success.