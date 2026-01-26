LSU Extends Longest Super Bowl Streak In College Football To 25 Games

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU’s streak of former players reaching the Super Bowl will stretch to 25 consecutive years as six former Tigers have advanced to Super Bowl LX (60) on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, (5:30 p.m., NBC), between New England and Seattle.

The 25-year stretch with a former Tiger in the game is the longest active streak in college football.

Five former Tigers are on New England’s roster, including three starters in wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. Rookie linebacker Bradyn Swinson is also with the Patriots as is defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, who is on injured reserve.

For the Seahawks, former Tiger Anthony Bradford is a starting guard.

LSU’s current streak of former players reaching the Super Bowl started in Super Bowl XXXVI on February 3, 2002, when running back Kevin Faulk made the first of five appearances with New England.

In LSU history, 50 former Tigers have combined to win 61 Super Bowl rings. Faulk has three of those to lead all former LSU players. Last season, running back Ty Davis-Price and defensive back Andre Sam won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nine former LSU players have won two Super Bowl titles with Clyde Edwards-Helaire being the most recent, winning championships with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023. The other eight are Rohan Davey, Randall Gay, Jarvis Green, Tory James, Leonard Marshall, Booger McFarland, Spencer Ware and Corey Webster.

Behind Faulk is linebacker Roy “Moonie” Winston, who played in the game four times with the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970s.