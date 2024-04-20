LSU explodes offensively with four home runs and Gage Jump strikes out 14 in run-rule win over Missouri

LSU freshman Steven Milam was a Monster among Monsters for the Tigers on Friday night, as the freshman second baseman hit his first career home run - one of four for LSU, in a 12-1 domination of Missouri on Friday night. LSU took a 1-0 lead in the SEC series. PHOTO BY LSU Athletics

LSU started the second half of its SEC season at Missouri on Friday night the way most people expected the defending national champion Tigers to play all season, dominating offensively, defensively and on the mound, in a 12-1 seven inning run-rule win over Missouri in Columbia in game one of the series.

LSU (24-15, 4-12 SEC) exploded for 13 hits and four home runs while sophomore pitcher Gage Jump was in complete command from start to finish as the Tigers from the Bayou blasted Missouri (17-22, 5-11 SEC).

Throwing fastballs, 12-to-6 curveballs, sliders and changeups, Jump dominated in his first career complete game. Jump struck out a career-high 14, while giving up only three hits, one walk and one run.

Hayden Travinski led the LSU offensive assault with a three-run home run and four RBI. Brady Neal, Steven Milam and Jared Jones also homered for the Tigers, while freshman right fielder Ashton Larson stroked two doubles.

