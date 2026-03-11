LSU Ends It With Typical High Effort, But Another Loss, Now We Await Decision On Matt McMahon

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

At last, it’s over.

Another terrible LSU men’s basketball season has mercifully ended as the last place and No. 16 seed Tigers played well and hard once again, but couldn’t win, and lost, 87-82, to No. 9 seed Kentucky in the opener of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers finish with their second consecutive losing season and third in four seasons of coach Matt McMahon at 15-17 after a 3-15 mark in the SEC regular season. Kentucky (20-12, 10-8 SEC) advances to play No. 8 seed Missouri (20-11, 10-8) at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Now, we wait for an announcement or a leak from LSU concerning McMahon’s future. Will he return for a fifth season because of the athletic department budget issues from a $54 million buyout owed to former football coach Brian Kelly and a $91 million contract over seven years owed to new coach Lane Kiffin. Or will he be let go?

The Tigers lost their fourth straight game Wednesday after refusing to die and keeping close throughout. Senior guard Max Mackinnon led LSU with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Junior center Mike Nwoko added 16 points and 12 rebounds, but had a key turnover late. Freshman point guard Jalen Reece continued to play well as he replaced injured starter Dedan Thomas Jr. throughout the season. He scored 11 points with seven assists and six rebounds.

Senior forward Marquel Sutton scored 11 points with seven rebounds.

LSU was without forward/center Robert Miller III, who did not play because of a violation of team rules.

“They had no luck this year,” LSU Radio Network analyst and former coach John Brady said after the game. “Had a lot of bad things happen to this team, but they kept playing.”

Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 23 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Garrison scored 17, and Denze Aberdeen put in 16.