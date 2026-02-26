LSU Ends 5-Game Losing Streak With Thrilling, Double OT Win At Ole Miss Behind Max Mackinnon’s 34 Points

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU senior guard Max Mackinnon of Brisbane, Australia, deserves a Great Northern Super Crisp – Australia’s finest beer.

Mackinnon scored a season-high 34 points on crisp, 11-of-24 shooting with 4 of 6 from three-point range, including critical bucket after bucket in overtime, as the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak and won at Ole Miss, 106-99, in double overtime Wednesday night.

The Tigers (15-13, 3-12 Southeastern Conference) won for the first time since Jan. 31 at South Carolina when it also won in OT, while Ole Miss (12-16, 3-12 SEC) lost its 10th straight game.

Mackinnon hit a layup in traffic high off the backboard for a 99-96 lead with 1:29 for the kill shot. He hit another driving layup with 45.1 seconds to go for a 101-96 lead and two free throws for a 103-96 advantage with 34.5 seconds left. He hit 7 of 8 free throws on the night.

“Obviously, Max Mackinnon, he’s terrific,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “I’m just so happy for all our players. I guess we need to play in overtime more.”

LSU center Mike Nwoko scored 18 points with five rebounds, but fouled out in regulation, which ended at 82-82. The first overtime ended at 90-90. Robert Miller III filled in for Nwoko and finished with 12 points and five rebounds and blocked four shots. Forward Pablo Tamba scored 16 on 6-of-7 shooting with seven rebounds. Point guard Jalen Reece added 11 points with 3-of-6 shooting from three-point range and 10 assists with just one turnover. Guard Rashad King scored 13 points with 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

LSU hit 11 of 21 from three-point range.

Ilia Kamardine scored 26 for the Rebels, and Malik Dia had 20 with seven rebounds. AJ Storr had 19 for the Rebels, who went cold in the final minutes of regulation and through much of the overtimes.

LSU and Ole Miss looked like a pair of contenders in the first half instead of two teams at the bottom of the SEC standings as each shot over 50 percent, putting on an offensive display. There were 10 ties and eight lead changes.

The Rebels stretched the nip-and-tuck game out for a 33-26 lead with 5:28 remaining, but the Tigers roared right back to go on a 10-2 run and take a 36-35 lead with 3:26 to go on a short hook by Mackinnon.

Mackinnon was on fire in the first half, hitting 4 of 5 from three-point range and 6 of 10 overall for 18 points. Miller started instead of Nwoko at center, but Nwoko came in quickly and scored eight points with three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

LSU took its first lead since late in the first half in the second overtime at 94-92 on – you guessed it – a driving layup in traffic by Mackinnon for a 94-92 lead, and he was fouled. He made the free throw for a 95-92 lead.

Miller later hit two critical free throws with 2:17 left for a 97-94 lead before Mackinnon’s clutch layup off the top of the window.

“Max did so many things well,” McMahon said.

And now LSU has a chance to win two in a row as it plays another team near the bottom of the SEC standings in Oklahoma (14-14, 4-11 SEC) on Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network).