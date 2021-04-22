LSU edges Ole Miss 5-4 in series opener

(These story will be updated after the post-game press conference)

LSU freshman right fielder Dylan Crews’ two-run homer capped a three-run seventh inning that erased a 4-2 deficit and gave the Tigers a 5-4 victory at Ole Miss in a Thursday night opener of a three-game series.

Crews’ missile over the left field fence off Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway came after LSU (23-14 overall, 5-11 SEC West) was limited to two runs and four hits through six innings by last-second Ole Miss emergency starter Derek Diamond.

Diamond and his bloated 7.36 earned run average got the starting nod when Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco pulled starting pitcher and staff bellcow Gunnar Hoglund because of a sore arm.

At that point, it seemed like a huge break for the Tigers since LSU started its pitching staff ace Landon Marceaux, whose 1.65 ERA was third best in the SEC.

But in a total role reversal, Diamond, after allowing two LSU runs in a first inning fueled by three Ole Miss errors and RBI singles, blanked the Tigers until he was pulled after he gave up a leadoff seventh inning double to LSU center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo.

Marceaux was tagged for eight hits in 5.1 innings, including three home runs. He was pulled immediately after Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzales’ two-run homer gave the Rebels a 4-2 lead with no out in the sixth inning.

Bianco thought he was playing the percentages when he brought in Broadway to replace Diamond after DiGiacomo’s seventh inning leadoff hit.

Broadway, a senior who leads the SEC in saves with eight, didn’t add to his total. He allowed seven hits and two runs and nearly a third run in the eighth when a base-running gaffe cost LSU an insurance run.

With the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, LSU catcher Jake Wyeth flied out to Ole Miss right fielder John Rhys Plumlee. Tigers’ second baseman Drew Bianco on first base and shortstop Jordan Thompson on third base simultaneously tagged to advance a base.

But Bianco was tagged out at second base for the third out just before Thompson crossed home plate with a sixth run.

It meant LSU closer Devin Fontenot had to get six outs for the Tigers to win their first game of the season after trailing through six innings.

Fontenot got through the eighth inning unscathed, but he walked Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst to lead off the ninth and then allowed a single to third baseman Justin Bench.

Then, Fontenot battled back by striking out Rebels’ center fielder TJ McCants before LSU had to switch catchers because Wyeth hurt his hand when McCants inadvertently hit it with one of his swings.

Because Hayden Travinski was injured and not available to catch, LSU had to use third catcher Braden Doughty.

Doughty hung on to a swinging strikeout of Rhys Plumlee for out two but Ole Miss first baseman Cael Baker loaded the bases with an infield single.

Fontenot jumped up 0-2 on designated hitter Calvin Harris and struck him out to preserve the win.

Game two starts at 6:30 Friday night with LSU starting AJ Labas (2-0, 3.35 ERA, 51.0 IP, 9 BB, 50 SO) on the mound facing Ole Miss staff ace Doug Nikhazy (4-1, 1.86 ERA, 38.2 IP, 16 BB, 59 SO).