LSU Edge Rusher Gabriel Reliford Likely To Miss Season With Knee Injury

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU redshirt sophomore Gabriel Reliford was just coming back from a torn rotator cuff injury that ended his 2025 season after only four games.

Now, he is looking at likely missing all of the 2026 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee last week during the first week of spring practices, according to multiple reports. A torn ACL usually means a recovery period of nine months to a year after surgery.

Reliford signed with LSU in 2024 out of Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport as the No. 18 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 7 prospect in Louisiana by On3.com. He played in 13 games as a freshman backup in the rotation in 2024 and made 10 tackles. In 2025, he made eight tackles in four games as a key backup.

He was expected to contend for a starting job this spring for the 2026 season.