LSU Edge Dylan Carpenter’s Patience Starting To Pay Off In His 3rd Season

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU redshirt sophomore defensive end Dylan Carpenter always dreamed of playing for LSU. After two years of remaining patient and waiting his turn, the St. Amant native is getting more chances to do so in defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s rotation on the edge.

Carpenter, a three-star prospect out of St. Amant High who red-shirted as a true freshman in 2023, has played in four of LSU’s six games, including the last two Southeastern Conference contests at Ole Miss and South Carolina.

With end Gabriel Reliford out for the season because of a shoulder injury suffered in week four against Southeastern Louisiana, Carpenter has been playing more and is expected to see action when the No. 10 Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) play at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC).

“It means a lot. You know, I grew up here, came to a lot of LSU games. It’s really special to me,” Carpenter said Tuesday night. “It’s like a dream that every kid in Louisiana wants to accomplish, and I’m one of those few. So, yeah, it’s very special to me, and I’m just very blessed.”

Carpenter came to Baton Rouge as the No. 21 player in Louisiana in the Class of 2023 and as the No. 45 edge rusher in the nation by 247sports.com. He played in just three games in 2023 and made one tackle. In 2024, he played in seven games and made four stops.

“It’s tough mentally. There are some days where you just want to quit, but I mean you can’t do that,” he said. “You just keep going and only time can tell, you know. Just the more work you put in, and the better you feel about it.”

Carpenter, like thousands of players every year, could have entered the NCAA Transfer portal to find another school so he could contribute right away. But the local native chose to remain.

“My mentality is kind of just, ‘I’m here for a reason,'” he said. “God put me in this position for a reason, so I don’t really feel like going into the transfer portal is going to solve any problems, because if I can’t start here, then what else am I going to do?”

He likely could start at lesser programs, but Carpenter has that New York state of mind – if he can make it here, he can make it anywhere.

“That’s kind of the mentality that I’m at right now,” he said. “Just keeping my head high, just doing the best I can at practice.”

“I think it was pretty obvious what was going on.”

Carpenter registered half a sack in the win over Louisiana Tech in week two and a sack against Southeastern Louisiana when Reliford went down. Then he became part of the edge rotation.

“Dylan is a solid player,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s reliable and trustworthy, and he’s going to do his job. He may not flash the way some of the other guys do, but we put him on the field because we trust him.”

Carpenter said remaining loyal has been key.

“Just me sticking around and trusting the process,” he said. “Trusting what they tell me to do and just listening. I’m excited to be where I’m at right now, and I have made a lot of improvements. So, that’s even more exciting, and it’s awesome that I can do it under the wing of LSU and all the great staff we have.”

Carpenter may not be one of the most known LSU defenders, but it’s guys like him who embody the culture that all coaches want.