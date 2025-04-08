LSU DT Jacobian Guillory Returns To Practice, But Texas Transfer DT Sydir Mitchell Goes Down

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Senior defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory, who was expected to be a key piece for LSU last year before an Achilles injury in game two ended his season, practiced for the first time since the injury on Tuesday morning. The Tigers returned from spring break for the final sessions of spring drills, which concludes Saturday with an open practice at Tiger Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Additional practices are expected next week.

Guillory did not participate in any contact, but he was in full pads and took part in some minor work. Prior to this, Guillory had only been walking around at practice and watching. The veteran from Alexandria Senior High is expected to be back at or near 100 percent for August practices.

Guillory will be a sixth-year senior in 2025. He has played in 41 games with five starts in his career. In the 2023 season, he played in all 13 games with one start and made 27 tackles. He had career highs for tackles in the ’23 opening loss against Florida State and in the win over Florida with five in each.

During the contact portion of practice, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell – a transfer from Texas after last season – injured his left leg and had to be helped off the field. Mitchell was a three-star prospect out of Bergen Catholic High in Oradell, New Jersey, and the No. 51 defensive lineman in the country in the Longhorns’ 2023 class. He is the No. 476 overall transfer prospect by 247Sports.com and the No. 49 defensive lineman.

Mitchell played as a deep backup in 2024 at Texas and made four tackles in five games with no starts. In four games in 2023 as a backup, he made three tackles.

OFFENSIVE LINE UPDATE

LSU’s offensive line remained much as it was last month. A complete depth chart appears in the current issue of the Tiger Rag Magazine at newsstands and various outlets now.

The two-deep line Tuesday with class designations for the 2025 season featured redshirt sophomore Tyree Adams and freshman signee Carius Curne at left tackle, redshirt sophomore Paul Mubenga and redshirt freshman Ory Williams at left guard, redshirt sophomore DJ Chester and junior transfer Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech) at center, sophomore Coen Echols and junior Bo Bordelon at right guard, and sophomore Weston Davis and senior transfer Josh Thompson (Northwestern) at right tackle.

WIDE RECEIVER, TIGHT END DEPTH CHART

Transfers also found themselves on the second team at wide receiver and tight end. Highly ranked WR transfers Barion Brown (No. 11) of Kentucky and Nic Anderson (No. 3) of Oklahoma were behind LSU returnees Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr., respectively. And No. 11 tight end transfer Bauer Sharp of Oklahoma was behind returnee Trey’Dez Green at tight end.

LSU DROPS TO TO NO. 2 IN PORTAL RANKINGS

Coach Brian Kelly’s 2025 Transfer Portal class of 16 signees was at No. 1 since January, but it recently dropped a spot to No. 2. Texas Tech now is at the top spot with 18 portal signees.

SPRING GAME REPLACEMENT

The annual spring game will be replaced by a glorified practice with some scrimmaging Saturday morning at Tiger Stadium. Gates one through six will open at 9:30 a.m. Fans can sit only on the west side of the stadium. The practice begins at 10:30 a.m. An autograph session will follow at approximately 1 p.m.