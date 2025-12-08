LSU DT Ahmad Breaux Plans To Enter Portal Amid Influx Of Signees

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU sophomore defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux is considering an entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal next month, according to On3.com.

Breaux, who was a three-star prospect from Ruston High in Ruston, signed with LSU in 2024 as the No. 107 defensive tackle in the country and No. 29 prospect in Louisiana. He played in 11 games with no starts in 2025 and made 19 tackles with 2.5 for loss and a half sack.

ANALYZING LANE KIFFIN’S 1ST RECRUITING CLASS AT LSU

In 2024, Breaux played in 13 games with two starts and made 17 tackles.

The next portal window runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16.

Lane Kiffin gave up drinking years ago, but he should at least pop a non-alcohol beer on this TGIF as he ends a hectic 1st week as LSU’s coach with a flourish.https://t.co/1Hzx77fcHl — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 5, 2025

LSU just signed two five-star prospects last week in the early signing period to play defensive tackle – No. 1 overall recruit Lamar Brown of University High on the LSU campus and No. 1 defensive tackle Richard Anderson of Edna Karr High in New Orleans.

The Tigers will also have a new defensive line coach in Elijah Robinson, formerly of Syracuse and Texas A&M. He will be replacing defensive line coach Kyle Williams, a former LSU and NFL star defensive tackle.

ASHTON STAMPS TO ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL

Former LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps also plans to enter the portal. Stamps, a junior from Rummel High in Metairie, left the team last October after not playing in the Tigers’ previous four games. He did not make the trip to Vanderbilt for that Oct. 18 game and soon left the team.

A starter in 2023 and ’24, Stamps played in three games all season, making one tackle and breaking up two passes.

Another former Tiger expected to also enter the portal is sophomore defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell, a transfer from Texas after the 2024 season who left the team after the first two games of the 2025 season after not playing.