LSU Drops From No. 1 In Perfect Game With Loss To McNeese State And 0 Wins Over Ranked Teams

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s 7-6 loss to McNeese State last week and zero wins over ranked teams on the season have dropped the Tigers (11-1) from No. 1 in the Perfect Game and USA Today rankings to No. 2 behind UCLA (9-2), which is 6-0 against ranked teams.

The Tigers had been No. 1 in Perfect Game since before the season. LSU has not played a ranked team this season and will not until Southeastern Conference play begins.

UCLA lost 4-3 to San Diego State last week and 8-7 to UC-San Diego on Feb. 15, but it beat three ranked teams over the weekend at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas – No. 20 Tennessee by 12-5, No. 23 Texas A&M by 11-1 and No. 4 Mississippi State by 8-7.

LSU hosts Northeastern (2-6) at 6:30 p.m. Monday before playing at Louisiana-Lafayette (9-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Tigers host Sacramento State (3-8) this weekend before hosting Creighton (3-6) on March 10. LSU opens SEC play at unranked Vanderbilt on March 13-15.

The Tigers were No. 2 in the D1 and Baseball America polls last week and remained there this week.