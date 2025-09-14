LSU Drills Florida In Old School SEC Style In Which Charles Alexander Would’ve Felt At Home

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU great Charles Alexander may have carried the football 40 times in this one.

No. 3 LSU rode a Charles McClendon-like defense and just enough offense to a 20-10 victory over Florida in front of 102,158 Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Sophomore safety Dashawn Spears returned one of two interceptions 58 yards for a touchdown and 20-10 lead midway in the third quarter, and the Tigers coasted to their first 3-0 start since 2019 in their Southeastern Conference opener behind ball control and 93 yards on 15 carries by running back Caden Durham.

Alexander, who became the SEC’s first 4,000-yard rusher as a senior in 1978, was on hand to have his No. 4 retired and placed on the south end zone facade next to running back Jerry Stovall (No. 21), cornerback Tommy Casanova (No. 37) and LSU’s first Heisman Trophy winner – running back Billy Cannon (No. 20).

LSU won in this fashion time after time with Alexander from 1975-78 under McClendon.

LSU’s defense harassed Florida quarterback DJ Lagway throughout the night with three sacks and intercepted him five times in all – the most by the Tigers since a win over Ole Miss in 2020. Lagway completed 33 of 49 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown.

LSU stuffed the Gators running game to the tune of 79 yards on 27 carries. And coordinator Blake Baker’s unit did that without All-SEC linebacker Whit Weeks, who was ejected just 1:55 into the game for targeting.

And the Tigers won comfortably as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had another so-so night, completing just 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Florida territory in the fourth quarter. But Nussmeier found wide receiver Zavion Thomas for a 23-yard touchdown and 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter after directing a 76-yard drive in 10 plays. He completed 6 of 7 passes on the possession for 75 yards, including a 23-yard strike to wide receiver Aaron Anderson for a first down at the Florida 31 on 3rd-and-8.

LSU’s only other points came on a 45-yard field goal by Damian Ramos as time expired in the first half for a 13-10 lead and a 47-yard field goal by Ramos for a 3-3 tie early in the second quarter.

Florida (1-2, 0-1 SEC) took a 3-0 lead shortly after Weeks’ ejection and 15-yard penalty on a 45-yard field goal by Trey Smack with 11:34 to go in the first quarter. Lagway found wide receiver Aidan Mizell for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:25 left before halftime to tie it 10-10.

LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) Saturday (6:45 p.m., SEC Network) before returning to SEC play at No. 17 Ole Miss (3-0, 2-0 SEC) on Sept. 27. The Rebels outscored Arkansas (2-1, 0-1 SEC) by 41-35 on Saturday.