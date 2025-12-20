LSU Downshifts And Dominates Southeastern Louisiana

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

After two games against highly ranked NET teams, LSU went down a level but did not let its play follow suit.

The Tigers dominated Southeastern Louisiana from start to finish Friday night for a 78-65 win at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Forward Marquel Sutton was on fire, hitting 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 4 from three-point range while also getting nine rebounds. Center Mike Nwoko, meanwhile, didn’t miss a shot, hitting 6 of 6 for 18 points with six rebounds and a blocked shot into the crowd.

“Mike Nwoko showed how dominant he can be down there in the post,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “Good win for us.”

Guard Max Mackinnon added 14 with four assists and hit 3 of 5 from three-point range. Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 14 points with four assists as LSU led by double digits for the majority of the game.

LSU (10-1) next plays Monday night at home against Prairie View A&M (4-6) at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Tigers beat SMU (31 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET rankings) last Saturday after losing at Texas Tech, which has a 28 NET, the previous week. LSU is up to 32 in NET.

Peter Hemschemeier and Makhi Myles each scored 15 to lead Southeastern (4-8).

The Tigers led by double digits for most of the first half and took a 50-36 advantage into the break.

“I loved the start of both haves,” McMahon said.

Nwoko put LSU up by 10 for the first time at 16-6 on two free throws at the 15:15 mark. LSU went up by 17 at 23-6 two minutes later on a Mackinnon layup.

LSU led by double digits for virtually all of the second half as well.