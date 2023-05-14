LSU Deja Vu vs MSU: No. 2 Tigers’ pitching woes continue as Mississippi State rallies from nine runs back to win series

LSU’s bullpen folded badly for the second consecutive game and on Sunday it cost the No. 2 Tigers their second consecutive Southeastern Conference series as Mississippi State came back from a nine-run deficit at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to win, 14-13, in 10 innings.

LSU’s relief pitchers gave up 16 hits and 12 free passes to Mississippi State.

LSU (39-12, 17-9 SEC) lost its second SEC series of the season and also lost ground in the divisional and conference championship race with the shocking loss.

Mississippi State (26-24, 8-19) trailed LSU 13-4 going into the sixth inning before the Tigers folded.

LSU took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Brayden Jobert hit a one-out, three-run home run to right center field. It was Jobert’s eighth home run of the season and scored first baseman Cade Beloso who had walked and catcher Hayden Travinski. Travinski singled to raise his batting average to .421.

Mississippi State freshman left fielder Dakota Jordan doubled off LSU reliever Gavin Guidry on Guidry’s first pitch in the top of third in relief of Coleman, driving in shortstop David Mershon. Coleman had walked Mershon to lead off the inning in four pitches.

In the bottom of the third, left fielder Tre’ Morgan crushed a 2-0 pitch 411-feet over the right field wall to open the frame for the Tigers and make it, 4-1.

LSU went up by four runs, 5-1, when third baseman Tommy White doubled to left center field wall, still with no outs, to score center fielder Dylan Crews who had singled to shortstop and advanced to second on a wild pitch. White’s double was his 21st of the season and it marked his 84th RBI of the season, the national leader in RBI.

Bulldogs’ reliever Nate Dohm then hit Travinski with an errant 2-1 fastball before exiting the game, leaving White on second and Travinski on first with one out for Jobert to face southpaw Cole Cheatham. Jobert hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning with LSU up, 5-1.

Mississippi State, however, scored three runs, two hits and a balk in the top of the fourth to trim LSU’s lead to 5-4.

Guidry struggled to open the inning, walking first baseman Luke Hancock, then he hit second baseman Amani Larry with a pitch. Catcher Ross Highfill then lined a breaking ball down the left field line for a double, driving in Hancock and allowing Larry to take third base, cutting LSU’s lead to 5-2.

Freshman Griffin Herring replaced Guidry with one out and runners on first and third. Mershon singled to right field on Herring’s first pitch, driving in Larry to pull the Bulldogs to 5-3. Herring balked before the next pitch, which scored Highfill from third and the Bulldogs had cut LSU’s lead to 5-4.

Herring struck out Colton Ledbetter and Hunter Hinds to end the inning.

LSU batted around in the bottom of the fourth and added five runs on three hits and an error for a 10-4 lead before Colby Holcombe replaced Cheatham to stop the bleeding for the Bulldogs.

Christian Little had to replace Herring in the fifth with two outs and the bases loaded after Herring could not close out the inning, issuing a walk, allowing a hit and then walking the bases full. Little managed to strike out pinch hitter Aaron Downs swinging and LSU breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Morgan hit his second home run of the game to right field in the bottom of the fifth, driving in second baseman Gavin Dugas and marking the first multi-home run game of Morgan’s LSU career. Dugas had a lead-off double down the right field line. Morgan’s two-run shot put LSU up 12-4 and then Travinski hit a two-out, RBI single that easily scored Crews from second to give LSU a 13-4 lead after five innings.

No lead is safe, though.

Christian Little gave up four runs without getting anyone out in the sixth before Blake Money took over. Jordan’s three-run home run off the middle of the scoreboard in left field off Little sent him packing and made the score 13-8 with no outs.

Money promptly walked Clark in four pitches, the 10th free pass LSU pitchers had given Mississippi State to that point (eight walks and two HBPs). Money induced Larry to hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Mississippi State feasted on LSU’s bullpen in the seventh inning, scoring five runs on four hits against three different Tiger relievers to tie the game at 13-13. Third baseman Slate Alford’s two-run home run to left field off of Bryce Collins knotted it up before the Tigers could escape the frame.

Larry opened the eighth for Mississippi State with a double off LSU’s seventh reliever, Sam Dutton. Dutton gave way to Riley Cooper and Cooper managed to put the Bulldogs down without a run when Ledbetter hit a one-out single off the right field wall but a base-running error by Larry prevented him from scoring. Riley Cooper then punched out Hines and forced left fielder Connor Hujsak to pop up for the third out.

LSU went three up and three down in the bottom of the eighth.

Cooper put Mississippi State down in order in the top of the ninth, the first time LSU had a 1-2-3 inning against the Bulldogs all day, and it wouldn’t have happened without Morgan’s diving catch of a Hancock line drive.

KC Hunt, the winning pitcher for Mississippi State in game two on Saturday, walked right fielder Josh Pearson (1-for-3) to start the bottom of the ninth. Johnson inserted Paxton Kling to run for Pearson and Ben Nippolt to pinch it for Dugas, an obvious bunt situation for the Tigers.

With the count 2-0 on Nippolt, Hunt was relieved by right-hander Aaron Nixon. Nippolt laid down a long bunt about 80 feet down the first base line for a sacrifice bunt, only the 19th sac bunt for LSU this season. Morgan sacrificed flied to center and Kling was on third. Mississippi State intentionally walked Crews and White back-to-back to load the bases and face catcher Alex Milazzo – his first at-bat of the day. Milazzo fouled out to first base and send the game into extra innings.

Larry led off the 10th with a single down the left field line. Cooper struck out Downs looking for the first out. But Mershon (4-for-5) laced a single and Larry took third on the hit, putting Bulldogs on first and third with one out. Ledbetter then hit a one-hopper to first baseman Jared Jones, who threw to Thompson at second base to force Mershon out, but LSU could not turn the double play and Larry scored from third to put the Bulldogs up, 14-13.

Hines then reached first on a throwing error to first base from White after fielding a hard grounder. Ledbetter advanced to third on the play. Cooper struck out Hujsak swinging to send the game into the bottom of the 10th.

Nixon struck out Jones swinging for the first out before walking Jobert in four straight pitches. Jordan Thompson flew out to right field but Ethan Frey, pinch-running for Jobert, was thrown out on a double-play to end the game.

Miss St 14 LSU 13

LSU coach Jay Johnson discusses impact of Tigers blowing nine run lead in loss

Tre' tapped into the Pink Arm Sleeve Power today 💓@tremorgann | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Blx3QfZZE2 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 14, 2023