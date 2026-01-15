LSU Defensive End Gabriel Reliford Returning For 2026 Season

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU sophomore defensive end Gabriel Reliford will return to play for the Tigers in 2026. It’s a big win for the Tigers’ defensive staff as Reliford served as a starter on the defensive line to begin the 2025 season.

Committed to The Boot @greliford9 | Year 3 pic.twitter.com/q1PylPwTim — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2026

Reliford (6-3, 265 pounds) only played in four games for the Tigers this season as he suffered a torn rotator cuff in the Tigers’ 56-10 victory over Southeastern Louisiana. In those four games, Reliford had eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

In his freshman season, Reliford played in all 13 games, recording 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and half a sack.

The Shreveport, Louisiana, native, attended Evangel Christian Academy and was rated as the No. 40 defensive lineman in the country and as the No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana in the Class of 2024 according to 247sports.com.