LSU Defensive Backs Making Progress . . . But the Questions Still Remain

LSU’s defense aims to shift from last season’s soft zone coverage to more man-to-man defense, contingent on the performance of their outside cornerbacks.

As preseason camp opened Thursday, Coach Brian Kelly emphasized the need for consistent performance from young corners. After five sessions, they’ve shown increased activity and aggression, but Kelly stated Tuesday that more improvement is needed.

“Progress is being made, but not to championship-level play yet,” Kelly said. “It’s going to be a journey for those guys.”

The first-team secondary currently consists of sophomore Ashton Stamps and redshirt junior Sage Ryan as outside corners, sophomore Jordan Allen and Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert as safeties, and senior Major Burns as the Star.

Tuesday’s practice saw some defensive highlights, including pass breakups by Ryan and freshman PJ Woodland. However, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found success in 7-on-7 drills, connecting with multiple receivers.

Zy Alexander, the top returning corner recovering from an ACL tear, has yet to practice with the first team. He’s been gradually increasing his participation, wearing a brace on his left knee.

Kelly stressed the need for more consistent performances from the secondary. “We’ll look for them to continue to put practices together,” he said.

In other news, sophomore tight end Mac Markway entered the transfer portal. Mississippi State transfer receiver Zavion Thomas missed practice due to a minor hamstring injury. Senior defensive linemen Bradyn Swinson and Jalen Lee are expected to return to practice Monday after finishing summer classes, Kelly said.