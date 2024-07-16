LSU defensive back recruiting target may announce decision this week

July 16, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Football Recruiting, Recruiting 0
Brian Kelly will try to add more high-end talent to his already top five 2025 recruiting class this weekend.

Reports are LSU football recruiting target CJ Jimcoily is nearing a final decision and could make his announcement as soon as this week. ​

Jimcoily is a four-star safety from the class of 2025 and has narrowed his choices down to LSU and Stanford. ​

LSU has recently hosted Jimcoily and is considered the narrow favorite to land his commitment. ​

A versatile four-star defensive back who has played both cornerback and safety in high school, Jimcoily would become the second highly coveted defensive back commit LSU has received this month for the 2025 class.

Jimcoily, from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Finished his junior season with 51 tackles (3.5 TFL) and an INT.

author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


48 ÷ = six