LSU Defense Suffocates Southeastern In Historic 115-26 Win

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG Staff Writer

LSU women’s basketball (2-0) had no problems dealing with Southeastern (0-2), defeating the Lions,115-26 Thursday night in the PMAC behind a stifling defensive effort.

The 89-point win tied for the largest margin of victory in program history.

No. 5 LSU’s defense suffocated Southeastern all evening, limiting the Lions to10 of 52 from the field (19.2%).

Meanwhile, LSU forced 29 turnovers while totaling 19 steals and blocking three shots.

Kim Mulkey said that LSU’s defensive success comes from two key defensive components that the Tigers are playing with.

“Quick hands. Ball pressure,” Mulkey said. “We have some depth and some athleticism with this bunch that if you pressure the ball, good things are going to happen.”

Senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson’s 17 points led all scorers while freshman and sophomore forwards ZaKiyah Johnson and Kate Koval each added 16 points.

LSU freshman guard Bella Hines had 14 points while freshman forward Grace Knox scored 11 points.

Johnson said this LSU team is the most enjoyable group that she’s played with in her four years in Baton Rouge.

“The one thing I like about this team is that we really like each other,” Johnson said. “I think everybody’s pulling for everybody, which is really big. And I think we’re just eager to learn. I feel like we challenge each other, we’re able to lead the freshmen. They really listen, they want to learn, so it’s really just a good team camaraderie.”

Johnson joked that the freshmen on the team call her “Grandma,” as she is the longest tenured player on the Tigers’ roster

“And it’s crazy because I used to call LaDazhia (Williams) that and she was my roommate and so it’s just like ‘wow, I’m old,’” Johnson said.

“But it’s fun leading them. They do listen, and I feel like they take in all the things that we try to tell them. I’m like ‘Dang, I wish I could have spent all four years with this group, like they’re amazing.’”

LSU’s unselfishness was also a big part of the 115-23 win. The Tigers shared the ball, dishing out 25 assists.

Mulkey put it in the simplest way possible. Sharing is caring.

“Just share the ball. You share the ball, good things are going to happen and certainly we got players that can go one-on-one,” Mulkey said.

Junior guard Mikaylah Williams scored eight points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. Mulkey believes she’s playing her best basketball right now.

“She’s guarding people like never before. She’s rebounding the ball when she’s needed to get a rebound. She’s passing the ball, sharing the ball. Everybody needs to catch her right now because she is on another level on being solid all around,” Mulkey said.

Next up, LSU faces Georgia Southern in Statesboro, GA on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. That’s only a one-hour drive from Johnson’s hometown, Savannah. And, Johnson said she is looking forward to going back to her home state and playing in front of her family.

“For me, it’s just another game, but I’m very excited,” Johnson said. “My grandpa’s going to be able to come to the game. He’s never seen me okay in college, so that’s going to be really fun. And really just getting to see my whole family is going to be lit out there.”