The LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson Show will debut his live call-in program Monday night at 7 p.m. from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadiana Thruway.

LSU’s ‘Voice of the Tigers’ Chris Blair will host the one-hour program on 98.1-FM in Baton Rouge.

The show can also be heard free at www.LSUsports.net/live.

Fans are invited to call in at (800) 315-8255, submit questions to @LSUradio on Twitter, and submit questions on the LSU Sports Mobile App.