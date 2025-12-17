LSU DBs A.J. Haulcy, Mansoor Delane Named 1st Team All-America; Delane Now Consensus Choice

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU’s secondary added two more first team All-America honors on Wednesday as cornerback Mansoor Delane and safety A.J. Haulcy were named to the Sporting News team, the organization announced.

Delane and Haulcy join an exclusive list of LSU defensive backs who have earned first-team All-America honors in the same season – safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Derek Stingley in 2019, Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams in 2018, safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tre’Davious White in 2016 and cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

LSU and Vanderbilt were the only Southeastern Conference teams to have two players represented on The Sporing News’ first team.

Delane, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, is a consensus first team All-American as he has been named that by four of the five top organizations who determine All-America teams. Delane previously earned first team honors from the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation.

Haulcy, a senior transfer from Houston, led LSU in tackles with 88 and had a four-game stretch with double-digit tackles against Ole Miss (13), South Carolina (12), Vanderbilt (13) and Texas A&M (12).

In 702 defensive snaps, Haulcy had three interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. In 406 pass coverage snaps, he gave up one touchdown and limited opponents to 24 receptions.

The All-America duo made an immediate impact in their one season with the Tigers as LSU led the SEC and ranked No. 13 nationally in pass efficiency defense. The Tigers also paced the league in interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and passes broken up (50).

LSU was the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs – the fewest by LSU since nine in 2016.

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane overcame a core injury that bothered him most of the season. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed 13 receptions for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn’t’ allow a touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

Delane capped his senior season leading the SEC in passes defended with 13. He added 45 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a quarterback hurry.