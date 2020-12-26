LSU DB Eli Ricks is named semi-finalist for national Freshman of the Year

LSU defensive back Eli Ricks has been named a semi-finalist for Shaun Alexander/Football Writers Association of America national Freshman of the Year.

Ricks finished his first collegiate year with 20 tackles, five pass breakups and four interceptions (tied for first in the SEC), including two for touchdowns against South Carolina (45 yards) and Florida (68 yards).

The semifinalists were chosen after reviewing several nominations from sports information departments and media members representing all 10 FBS conferences.

Three finalists for the Shaun Alexander/FWAA Freshman of the Year will be released following the Jan. 2 bowl games leading up to the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Here are the seven 2020 FWAA Freshman of the Year semifinalists:

Eli Ricks, DB, LSU, 6-2, 196, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.: 20 total tackles, 5 PBU, 4 interceptions, 2 TDs

Spencer Rattler (RS), QB, Oklahoma, 6-1, 205, Phoenix, Ariz.: 200 of 294, 2,784 passing yards 25 TDs, 7 interceptions, 120 yards rushing and 5 TDs on 74 carries

Grayson McCall (RS), QB, Coastal Carolina, 6-3, 200, Indian Trail, N.C.: 151 of 218, 2,170 passing yards, 23 TDs and two interceptions, 473 yards rushing, 6 TDs on 96 carries

Kyren Williams (RS), RB, Notre Dame, 5-9, 195, St. Louis, Mo.: 1,061 yards rushing, 12 TDs on 195 carries, 27 receptions for 282 yards, 1 TD

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State, 5-5, 168, Round Rock, Texas: 642 yards rushing, 7 TDs on 123 carries, 25 receptions for 642 yards, 7 TDs, 25 receptions for 434 yards, 2 TDs.

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama, 6-4, 235, Hampton, Ga: 43 total tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 FF

Brandon Joseph, (RS), DB, Northwestern, 6-1, 192, College Station, Texas: 49 total tackles, 1 TFL, 6 interceptions