LSU cuts head off snake, advances to Sweet 16 | Gymnastics rolls | Jay Johnson ejected and dejected after second consecutive SEC series loss

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast March 25, 2024 – LSU Women’s Basketball, LSU Gymnastics wins SEC Championships, headed to Fayetteville Regional as No. 1 seed, meanwhile LSU baseball dropped its second straight SEC series, this time to Florida after an opening-day win over the Gators but finishing with Jay Johnson getting ejected then watching the rest of the run-rule loss to Florida with utter dejection. Johnson is not liking where this team is in terms of their competition level.