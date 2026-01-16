LSU Currently Hosting Several Key Transfers In Baton Rouge Including Ohio State DB Faheem Delane, Brother of CB Mansoor Delane

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU is up to 30 additions in the transfer portal, but Lane Kiffin and Co. aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The Tigers are currently hosting several transfer portal targets on multiple-day visits, several of which are highly touted players according to Matt Moscona.

A slew of visitors at LSU Thursday:



▫️ Alio Bah, OL, Maryland

▫️ Faheem Delane, S, Ohio State

▫️ TJ Dottery, LB, Ole Miss

▫️ Devin Harper, OL, Ole Miss

▫️ Zach Grace, TE, Oregon

▫️ Theo Grace, LB, North Dakota

▫️ Sterling Berkhalter, WR, Wake Forest

▫️ Andy Jean, WR, Arkansas… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 15, 2026

One of the biggest targets on campus is Ohio State freshman transfer safety Faheem Delane, the brother of LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane. Delane (6-1, 210 pounds) is ranked as the No. 10 safety in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. The former four-star out of Good Hope, Maryland, was pursued heavily by the former LSU staff, but Delane ended up signing with Ohio State in December of 2024. Delane was rated as the No. 8 safety and as the No. 99 overall player in the Class of 2025 coming out of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. Delane played in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season, recording 12 tackles.

The Tigers are also hosting Ole Miss redshirt junior transfer linebacker TJ Dottery. Dottery (6-2, 230 pounds) entered his name in the portal shortly after midnight on Thursday. Dottery played a major role on the Rebels’ defense this season as he had 98 total tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups for the Rebels.

Currently, the Montgomery, Alabama, native is unranked in the transfer portal, but he is expected to end up as one of the top players in the portal cycle. Dottery’s girlfriend, Jalia Lassiter, plays softball at LSU, which could increase his odds of ending up in Baton Rouge.

Along with Dottery, LSU is hosting Ole Miss freshman transfer offensive lineman Devin Harper. Harper (6-4, 315 pounds) is rated as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and as the No. 78 overall player in the transfer portal. He appeared in six games for the Rebels this season. Harper, a Shreveport, Louisiana, native, attended Calvary Baptist High School and was rated as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025. Harper committed to LSU on Jan. 30, 2024, but signed with Ole Miss and Kiffin on Dec. 4, 2024.

Maryland redshirt junior transfer offensive lineman Aliou Bah is another player in Baton Rouge. Bah (6-6, 327 pounds) started at right guard for the Terps this season, posting a 72.3 PFF pass blocking grade. He did not allow a single sack this season. The Memphis, Tennessee, native, is rated as the No. 67 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Nine portal receivers for Kiffin may not have been enough because he’s currently hosting two more in redshirt sophomore Andy Jean of Arkansas and redshirt senior Sterling Berkhalter of Wake Forest. Jean, (6-1, 189 pounds), a Miami, Florida, native, caught one pass for 21 yards for the Razorbacks this season. Berkhalter (6-3, 205 pounds), a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, caught 30 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Demon Deacons.

The Tigers are also hosting Nicholls freshman offensive lineman Ja’Mard Jones. Jones (6-4, 294 pounds), a Metairie, Louisiana, native, attended Archbishop Rummel High School.

Finally, Theo Grace, a North Dakota freshman transfer linebacker is in the 225. Grace is the brother of new LSU commit Zach Grace, a redshirt sophomore transfer out of Oregon. Grace (6-1, 220 pounds) appeared in one game this season for the Fighting Hawks.