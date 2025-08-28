LSU Cross Country to Open 2025 Season at Battle for New Orleans

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU cross country team will kick off the 2025 season in New Orleans at Lake Oaks Park Friday evening.

Event Details

Friday, August 28 | New Orleans, La. (Lake Oaks Park)

Women’s Team Overview

Entering this meet, the LSU women are ranked No. 18 in the nation by FloTrack in their preseason rankings. They feature two strong freshmen:

Abigael Chemnagei : Ranked No. 23 nationally by FloTrack.

: Ranked No. 23 nationally by FloTrack. Edna Chepkemoi: Last season, she earned First Team All-American honors in the 10,000 meters with an LSU record of 32:10.75 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. She was ranked No. 31 nationally by FloTrack entering her first cross-country season.

The team also includes senior Ella Chesnut, who made the NCAA Championships individually two years ago. Chesnut has received back-to-back South Central All-Region honors with finishes of:

4th place (2023)

15th place (2024)

Men’s Team Overview

The LSU men are entering the season with just six returners and one incoming freshman, totaling seven on the roster.

Sophomore Emedy Kiplimo aims to improve this season after last year’s performance.

The Tigers did not compete at Lake Oaks Park last season but participated in the UNO Opener two seasons ago. In that meet, the results were:

Women : Finished second with 35 points

: Finished with Men: Finished third with 67 points

Returning senior, Ella Chesnut, took second overall at the meet on the women’s side.

Competing Teams

Teams competing at the Battle for New Orleans alongside LSU include:

Dillard

Louisiana

New Orleans

Southeastern Louisiana

South Alabama

Southern Miss (women only)

Tulane

Xavier

Get ready for an exciting start to the season!