LSU Cornerback Star Mansoor Delane Has Been Playing, And Thriving While Injured

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU senior Mansoor Delane has been one of the best cover cornerbacks in college football this season and is a projected first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

And he has done that with a core muscle injury since the fourth week of the season, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

Delane, a transfer from Virginia Tech as the No. 15 cornerback in the portal, had another monster game on Saturday in the 23-22 win over Arkansas as he intercepted a pass in the end zone along with two pass breakups and three tackles. One of the pass breakups thwarted Arkansas’ last drive, forcing the Razorbacks to settle for a 48-yard field goal attempt that was no good.

“I really was supposed to be out of the game, but then I was like, ‘Nah,’” Delane said. “They’re about to throw the ball. I need to be in there with the group.”

LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson didn’t argue with him.

“We’re very fortunate to have him,” Wilson said. “The pass break up on the sideline on the critical third down, the shedding blocks, the interception – it’s play after play.”

Delane, who is usually responsible for guarding the best wide receiver, hasn’t allowed a 100-yard game this season.

“I live for that challenge,” he said. “That’s why I came to LSU. That’s why I grew up to play this game – to thrive in those moments and show up when your name is called. And that’s how you make a name for yourself. Not when nobody’s looking at you or the game’s not depending on you, but what are you going to do when the game’s on the line and you have to play for your brothers and people are looking for you to step up?”

Delane has 41 tackles this season, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. He is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the best defensive back in college football.

Delane will play in his last Tiger Stadium game on Saturday (6:45 p.m., SEC Network) when LSU (6-4, 3-4 SEC) hosts Western Kentucky (8-2, 6-1 Conference-USA).

“I got so much appreciation for everything LSU has done for me,” Delane said. “I just feel like all my dreams are coming true in a way. I thank my coaches. I thank my teammates. I get a lot of the praise, but you know, I feel like it can go to all my teammates, because they put me in those positions. So, I’m really just grateful for everyone around this whole university.”