LSU Cornerback P.J. Woodland Is Doing His Part In The Tigers’ Newfound Dominating Defense

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Much of the talk about LSU’s vastly improved defense has focused on new transfer starters such as cornerback Mansoor Delane, safeties A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley and edge rushers Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn.

But there are some returning players making significant contributions, such as sophomore starting cornerback P.J. Woodland. A backup last season who started two games and played in 13, Woodland has four pass breakups, an interception, a sack and 20 tackles.

Under second-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker and second-year defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, LSU’s secondary has got its swagger back.

The No. 10 Tigers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) play at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC) boasting the No. 12-ranked pass efficiency defense in the nation that is No. 3 in the SEC with a 105.61 rating. That’s based on 116-of-200 passing for 194.5 yards a game (42nd nationally), but only four touchdowns allowed against eight interceptions.

Just two years ago, LSU finished No. 101 in the nation in pass efficiency defense with a 143.58 rating after allowing 23 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and 255.6 yards a game for 115th in the nation.

“It’s amazing playing with those guys,” Woodland said. “Those guys are very smart, and we just have that camaraderie together.”

Woodland, Delane and true freshman D.J. Pickett have formed one of the nation’s most reliable corner trios. The group has yet to allow an opposing receiver to reach over 70 yards in a game this season.

“We look at each game with same competitiveness,” Woodland said. “So we just go in each week and try to get that win and push for the natty.”

With the unpredictable Baker calling the defense, LSU’s defensive backs are part of rushing packages built to surprise the quarterback. Woodland sacked Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in the opener, and Pickett sacked South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the 20-10 win on Saturday. Each were on corner blitzes.

“Coach Bake, you know, he’s always having the different schemes and stuff, so he sent me on a blitz, and I just try and make the play,” Woodland said.

Woodland knows what it’s like to be thrown in the fire as a true freshman. This year, it’s Pickett, who has 11 solo tackles on the season with a sack, an interception and four pass breakups.

“DJ is a hard worker. He goes in every day, staying on his books, staying in everything,” Woodland said. “So, I just think he’s a real key to this defense.”

Baker’s “Bayou Bandits” are looking to stay hot against the No. 7 scoring offense in the nation (43.2 points a game ) in Nashville.

“I feel like we’re just trying to keep our head down, stay focused and stay with that 1-0 mentality,” Woodland said.

A key Saturday will be containing Vanderbilt dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia. LSU did just sack Sellers five times Saturday and held him to 19 net yards on 22 carries.

“They brought some pressure we did not see – kudos to them. They dialed some stuff up,” Sellers said.

“We needed to make sure LaNorris Sellers felt us,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “He felt us. We made it a physical game for him.”

Woodland says the plan remains the same.

“Our D-Line, they did an amazing job with Sellers,” he said. “So, we’re just going into it trying to have the same goal, and hit him too.”