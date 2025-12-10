LSU Cornerback Mansoor Delane Named All-American

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane was named to the On3.com and The Athletic’s All-America teams on Wednesday morning.

The transfer from Virginia Tech was named first team All-Southeastern Conference by the SEC coaches on Tuesday.

Delane recorded 45 total tackles with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions while battling through a core muscle injury he suffered in week four. The Jim Thorpe Award finalist forced a three percent completion rate for second best nationally as he allowed 13 receptions all season. The Thorpe Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive back will be presented on Friday.

If Delane wins the Thorpe, he would be LSU’s fourth to do so after cornerback Patrick Peterson (2010), cornerback Morris Claiborne (2011) and safety Grant Delpit (2019).