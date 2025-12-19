LSU Cornerback Mansoor Delane Joins Elite Company As Unanimous All-American

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane has made a clean sweep of first team All-America honors as he has been selected to the prestigious Football Writers Association of American team.

In earning his fifth first team All-America honor out of the big five – a list that includes the Associated Press, Walter Camp, Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association – Delane becomes one of 13 players nationally to reach unanimous All-America status in 2025.

He also joins an elite list of 14 unanimous All-America selections in LSU history, four of which have been defensive backs and includes Heisman Trophy winners Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow at running back and quarterback, respectively.

A transfer from Virginia Tech, Delane quickly made his impact felt for the Tiger defense with an interception and three passes defended in his LSU debut against Clemson. Delane would go on to tally 45 tackles and lead the SEC in passes defended (13) and passes broken up (11) despite playing most of the season with a core injury.

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed just 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs.

He didn’t’ allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

As a unit, Delane’s defensive prowess helped the Tigers lead the SEC in pass efficiency defense, interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and passes broken up (50).

LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.

The Tiger defense, on 417 passing situations, allowed only 34 completions of 20-plus yards, including 12 that went 30 or more yards, which ranked No. 3 in the league.

LSU’s All-Time Unanimous All-Americas

Year – Player (Position)

1936 – Gaynell Tinsley (End)

1958 – Billy Cannon (Back)

1959 – Billy Cannon (Back)

1961 – Roy “Moonie” Winston (Linebacker)

1962 – Jerry Stovall (Back)

1987 – Nacho Albergamo (Center)

2007 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)

2010 – Patrick Peterson (Defensive Back)

2011 – Morris Claiborne (Defensive Back)

2018 – Grant Delpit (Defensive Back)

2019 – Joe Burrow (Quarterback)

2019 – Ja’Marr Chase (Wide Receiver)

2023 – Malik Nabers (Wide Receiver)

2025 – Mansoor Delane (Defensive Back)

A player selected to the first team of each of the above five “official selectors” is recognized as being a unanimous All-America.

Since 2002, the five selectors designated by the NCAA for this purpose are the Associated Press (AP), the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF).

Unanimous All-America selections for 2025:

David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M

Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt