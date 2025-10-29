LSU Cornerback Mansoor Delane Is A Thorpe Award Semifinalist

Mansoor Delane, LSU
LSU seniortransfer Mansoor Delane has been one of the top cornerbacks in the country this season. (LSU photo).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Reporter

LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is awarded to the best defensive back in college football.

Delane, a transfer from Virginia Tech after last season, has 33 tackles, seven pass break-ups, one interception and eight pass deflections for the Tigers (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference).

LSU is open this Saturday before playing at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) a week from Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Delane is rated as the No. 3 cornerback for the 2026 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. The Thorpe Award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

