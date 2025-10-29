LSU Cornerback Mansoor Delane Is A Thorpe Award Semifinalist

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Reporter

LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is awarded to the best defensive back in college football.

“This ain’t the goal. The goal is the national championship.”

-LSU CB Mansoor Delane to LSU team in locker room after win at No. 4 Clemson:https://t.co/2UnniVQQ4X — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 4, 2025

Delane, a transfer from Virginia Tech after last season, has 33 tackles, seven pass break-ups, one interception and eight pass deflections for the Tigers (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference).

LSU is open this Saturday before playing at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) a week from Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Delane is rated as the No. 3 cornerback for the 2026 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. The Thorpe Award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.