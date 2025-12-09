LSU Cornerback DJ Pickett Named National Defensive Freshman Of The Year

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU cornerback DJ Pickett has been named the national defensive freshman of the year by On3.com.

Pickett, a consensus five-star 2025 signee from the Zephyrhills High in Zephyrhills, Florida, intercepted three passes with two pass breakups, two sacks and 30 tackles in the 2025 regular season. He allowed one touchdown in pass coverage all season against Oklahoma.

Pickett (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) produced the second lowest passer rating when targeted in SEC games at 38.8 percent. The only one better was his teammate – LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane at 26.7 percent.

Lowest passer rating when targeted, SEC CBs in 2025:



Mansoor Delane, LSU: 26.7%

DJ Pickett, LSU: 38.8%

Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama: 47.7%

Eli Bowen, Oklahoma: 50.2%

Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn: 54.2%

Kelley Jones, Mississippi State: 54.7%

Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri: 57.3%

Kelley Jones, Mississippi State: 54.7%

Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri: 57.3%

Malik…

Pickett signed with LSU as the No. 1 cornerback in the country by On3.com and Rivals.com.