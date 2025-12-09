LSU Cornerback DJ Pickett Named National Defensive Freshman Of The Year

December 9, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football News, Uncategorized 0
LSU cornerback DJ Picket had a banner season as a freshman in the 2025 regular season. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU cornerback DJ Pickett has been named the national defensive freshman of the year by On3.com.

Pickett, a consensus five-star 2025 signee from the Zephyrhills High in Zephyrhills, Florida, intercepted three passes with two pass breakups, two sacks and 30 tackles in the 2025 regular season. He allowed one touchdown in pass coverage all season against Oklahoma.

Pickett (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) produced the second lowest passer rating when targeted in SEC games at 38.8 percent. The only one better was his teammate – LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane at 26.7 percent.

Pickett signed with LSU as the No. 1 cornerback in the country by On3.com and Rivals.com.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


three × = thirty
Powered by MathCaptcha