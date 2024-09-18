LSU Cornerback Ashton Stamps Media Availability (Sept. 17, 2024)

LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 4 matchup vs. UCLA in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff between the Tigers and Bruins is set for 2:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC. ESPN’s SEC Nation will also be in town to preview one of college football’s top Saturday matchups.
Related Articles
Panthers Cut Former LSU Star WR Terrace Marshall
The Carolina Panthers just dropped a bombshell, releasing wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. He’s now a free agent, unless another team snatches him up. In his two years with the Panthers, Marshall racked up 64 […]
Long-awaited return of Emery to LSU’s backfield should be boost for Tigers
It’s been 21 months since LSU running back John Emery Jr. last carried a football in a game. That drought ends Saturday when LSU (1-1) opens Southeastern Conference play against Mississippi State (2-0) at 5 […]
Defensive analyst Gerald Chatman returning to LSU under Kelly, per report
A year after trying to get him on his first staff at LSU, second-year coach Brian Kelly succeeded in getting his man on the second attempt. Gerald Chatman, who served as defensive line coach and […]
