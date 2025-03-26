LSU Cooks Cajuns – Jared Jones Hits Grand Slam, Cade Arrambide, Tanner Reaves Also Homer

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Tigers did not take long to erase Texas from its rearview mirror.

After back-to-back losses to the Longhorns in Austin on Saturday and Sunday, No. 5 LSU scored nine runs in the first inning with a grand slam home run by Jared Jones and a two-run homer Cade Arrambide. Then they rocked on to a 17-4, 10-run rule win in seven innings over Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday night in front of 11,511 at Alex Box Stadium.

Ethan Frey added a two-run double, and Daniel Dickinson hit an RBI double in the six-hit opening inning to put the Tigers up 9-1.

“That first inning was one of the best innings I can remember in a long time,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “And this team has had a ton of great offense this year. That was a great start. The homers were great.”

No. 5 LSU (23-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) sent 12 to the plate.

The Tigers scored five in the fifth to take a 15-4 lead. Tanner Reaves added a two-run home run in the sixth for the 17-4 advantage. When the Cajuns (11-15, 3-3 Sun Belt) failed to score four runs to get within less than 10 in the seventh, the game ended.

Jaden Noot (2-0) allowed five hits and one earned run in three innings to get the win. He struck out two and walked none.

“The best part about tonight is he got through three innings with only 42 pitches,” Johnson said. “So, he’ll have availability this weekend, and we’ll see where that goes. We’ll see how we align the pitching (with first Thursday-Saturday SEC series of the season).

The Tigers host Mississippi State (16-9, 1-5 SEC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network to open a three-game series. The Friday and Saturday games will be at 6:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, on SEC Network+. State was swept by Texas at home in the first weekend of the SEC season and lost two of three at Oklahoma over the weekend.

William Schmidt relieved Noot and allowed three hits and two runs in two innings with one walk. Mavrick Rizy struck out two in one inning with zeroes across the board. Connor Benge struck out the only batter he faced. Chandler Dorsey allowed two hits and zeroes across in two-thirds of an inning.