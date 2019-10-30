Four-star, in-state running back TreVonte’ Citizen jumps on board the Coach O train

One of the nation’s fastest rising stars helped LSU tighten its grip on a top five national recruiting class.

Four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen of Lake Charles College Prep, the nation’s second-ranked player at his position by Rivals.com, committed to LSU after hinting over the weekend he may be close to a decision.

The 6-foot, 217-pound Citizen, the son of former McNeese State standout running back Tony Citizen, selected the Tigers over Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas and USC.

“I an excited to compete against, and with the best in the country,” Citizen said in a release on his Twitter account. “We’re bringing a national title back to Louisiana!!”

LSU maintained its spot at No. 4 in the national team rankings by 247Sports.com, but Citizen’s pledge nudged the Tigers closer to No. 3 Notre Dame.

The Tigers have a total of 15 commitments in the Class of 2022, including 11 from Louisiana.

Citizen, a two-sport standout, is the nation’s No. 11 rated running back and No. 143 overall prospect according to 247Sports.com. He made official visits during the month of June to LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and Arkansas. He was also considering Texas and USC.

With LSU already having secured a commitment from five-star quarterback Walker Howard of St. Thomas More, the Tigers’ class gained another potential standout at the skill position in Citizen. He joins top-flight in-state receivers in Aaron Anderson of Karr, AJ Johnson of Newman and DeColdest Crawford of Green Oaks.

LSU continues to stockpile talent at a position that will feature a pair of juniors in Ty Davis-Price and John Emery Jr., sophomore Josh Williams and incoming freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin.

Citizen, a ESPN300 member (No. 206), will provide LSU with a running back that combined tremendous size with a great burst through the line. He was a Class 3A All-State honorable mention selection last season with 56 carries for 576 yards and eight TDs during the COVID-shortened season.

Citizen also started and played linebacker where he made 66 tackles with five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Moreover, he’s a sprinter on school’s track team with times of 11.3 in the 100 and 22.1 in the 200.