LSU conducting its annual spring football game Saturday

LSU will conclude its spring practice with its National L Club Spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Admission to the game is free of charge and all seating will be general admission on the west sidelines. Gates to Tiger Stadium will open at noon on Saturday. Fans will enter the stadium through gates 1-6 on the west side of Tiger Stadium.

The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and will be broadcast in the Baton Rouge area on 104.5/104.9 FM and LSUsports.net/live.

The format for this year’s spring game will feature an offense vs. defense scrimmage and will also feature special teams work.

A free 2023 National L Club Spring Game poster and roster card will be distributed to fans when entering the stadium.

LSU opens the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 3 against Florida State in Orlando.

2023 NATIONAL L CLUB SPRING GAME TIMES OF INTEREST

7 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open (Most lots on campus are open and free to park)

11 a.m. – L Club Tailgate begins (PMAC South Pad)

Noon – Gates to Tiger Stadium open (Gates 1-6 on west side)

12:50 p.m. – LSU Band performs

1 p.m. – LSU takes the field

Halftime

* Tony Chachere’s Promotion

* Spirit Clinic Performance