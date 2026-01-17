LSU Completes 2026 RB Room With UCF Transfer Stacy Gage

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin completed his 2026 running back room after landing a commitment from UCF freshman Stacy Gage on Saturday evening.

Gage took a quick visit to Baton Rouge this weekend and committed on the spot.

Gage (5-11, 210 pounds) is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. This season, Gage rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in seven games with the Knights.

Coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Gage, a Tampa, Florida, native, was rated as the No. 30 running back in the country in the Class of 2025 according to 247sports.com.

Gage rounds out an LSU running back room that features Harlem Berry, Caden Durham, Dilin Jones, Raycine Guillory and Rod Gainey Jr.

He becomes the 38th commitment/signee in the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (38) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 9 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 9 Linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss

No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Running Back Stacy Gage of UCF

Unranked Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Mason Dossett of Baylor

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.