LSU Completes 2026 RB Room With UCF Transfer Stacy Gage

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin completed his 2026 running back room after landing a commitment from UCF freshman Stacy Gage on Saturday evening.
Gage took a quick visit to Baton Rouge this weekend and committed on the spot.
Committed!! Thank you for the opportunity @Lane_Kiffin @LSUfootball @KevinSmithRB let’s Geaux!! pic.twitter.com/Hj8C4Z7t0L— Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) January 17, 2026
Gage (5-11, 210 pounds) is unranked in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. This season, Gage rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in seven games with the Knights.
Coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Gage, a Tampa, Florida, native, was rated as the No. 30 running back in the country in the Class of 2025 according to 247sports.com.
Gage rounds out an LSU running back room that features Harlem Berry, Caden Durham, Dilin Jones, Raycine Guillory and Rod Gainey Jr.
He becomes the 38th commitment/signee in the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class.
LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (38) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 9 By On3*:
No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State
No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State
No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss
No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC
No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee
No. 9 Linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss
No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State
No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson
No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida
No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn
No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee
No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor
No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State
No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss
No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion
No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky
No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh
No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii
No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central
No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon
No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland
No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina
No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah
No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte
No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama
No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois
No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida
No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese
No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy
Unranked Running Back Stacy Gage of UCF
Unranked Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Mason Dossett of Baylor
Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State
Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon
Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin
Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern
Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida
Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida
Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas
*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.
