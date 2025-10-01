LSU Commitment Not Upset With Tigers’ Loss At Ole Miss

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU cornerback commitment Dylan Purter is still impressed with LSU’s defense despite the Tigers allowing a season-high 480 yards and failing to get the ball back to the Tigers’ offense at the end of the 24-19 loss at Ole Miss Saturday.

The turnaround from last season’s defense to now under second-year coordinator Blake Baker is still impressive, according to the No. 19 cornerback in the nation from Booker T. Washington High in Tuskegee, Alabama.

“It’s been great to see the jump from last season to this season, and coach Blake has been doing an amazing job,” Purter told Tiger Rag. “I can’t wait to get down there and be a part of it. He (Baker) has a very aggressive defense, which is always fun. It allows you to be free and just play. It gives you the opportunity to do everything.”

Rumors of Garrett Nussmeier being lost for season with pending surgery, “silly,” says Brian Kelly:https://t.co/wGqDJhE7Wk — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 1, 2025

LSU’s defense stands No. 11 in the nation in points allowed a game with 12.2, No. 15 against the run with 84.4 yards allowed a game and No. 6 in total yards given up with 293.

“Those guys don’t quit,” Purter said. “A lot of times, you may think their backs are against the wall, but they never quit. And they always fight until they can’t no more.”

Purter (6-0, 165) said his commitment to coach Brian Kelly and LSU on June 13 remain as strong as ever, because of the feeling he got from LSU’s coaches on his visit.

“A lot of coaches, they just say it, but when I was there, you can actually feel it,” he said. “Everybody was genuine, and it was just a place that I felt deep in my heart that I wanted to be.”

Among the other programs who have offered scholarships to Purter are Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Tulane. He is the No. 11 prospect in Alabama and No. 186 in the nation by 247sports.com.

LSU’s JACK MARUCCI WOWED DYLAN PURTER

“They pay attention to very small details that many other programs might not even be thinking about right now,” Purter said of LSU. He was particularly impressed with LSU director of performance innovation Jack Marucci.

“All the data he collects, that was a big shock to me,” he said “It just stands out.”

LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen has been recruiting Purter to play safety.

“I’m very versatile. I can play man. I can play zone, and I’m very rangy,” Purter said. “So, he just thought I should play over the top, and then just being physical in defending the run game as well.”

Purter plans to graduate from high school in December so he can enroll in January at LSU and take part in spring practice.

LSU’s No. 11 ranked Class of 2026 has 16 commitments in all with five defensive backs. The other four defensive backs are No. 15 cornerback Havon Finney (6-2, 170) of Chatsoworth, California, and Sierra Canyon High, No. 14 safety Aiden Hall (6-1, 195) of Karr High in New Orleans, No. 23 cornerback Dezyrian Ellis (6-2, 175) of Winnsboro and Franklin Parish High and No. 89 safety Isaiah Washington (6-2, 170) of Haynesville and Haynesville High.

“They’re some really great athletes,” Purter said. “So, just having them, we could really continue the DBU legacy energy.”